Nano Labs to Announce Second Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on March 30, 2026

HONG KONG, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) (the “Company,” “we,” or “Nano Labs”), a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The Company will host an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 pm Hong Kong Time) on March 30, 2026.

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete the online registration process.

Registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10053968-bdhi7v.html

Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may simply re-register and receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at: https://ir.nano.cn/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until 06 April 2026 via the following dial-in details:

Dial-in Numbers: US/Canada: 1855 883 1031 Hong Kong: 800 930 639 China: 400 1209 216 Replay PIN: 10053968

About Nano Labs Ltd

Nano Labs Ltd is a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing (“HTC”) chips and high performance computing (“HPC”) chips. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit (“FPU”) architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. In addition, Nano Labs has actively positioned itself in the crypto assets space, adopting BNB as its primary reserve asset. It has reserved in mainstream crypto currency, BNB, and established an integrated platform covering multiple business verticals, including HTC solutions, HPC solutions and iPollo Claw*. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: ir.nano.cn.

* According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Nano Labs Ltd

ir@nano.cn

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com