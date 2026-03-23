ORB Tree Service Marketing Releases Climb to the Top: AI Search Optimization for Tree Service Owners

Traverse City, MI, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orb Tree Service Marketing is proud to announce the release of Climb to the Top: AI Search Optimization for Tree Service Owners. Designed to help busy tree-company owners adapt to the changing search engine landscape, this book lays out the ways AI-powered search differs from traditional search and provides an online-ready blueprint for maintaining visibility during this period of rapid change.



As ORB Tree Service Marketing CEO Austin Lee explains, “Tree-care companies are becoming increasingly concerned about maintaining their visibility during this paradigm shift. To an extent, that anxiety is valid. The way potential customers search for tree-care companies has profoundly changed over the last 12 to 24 months.”



In fact, one analysis published on Search Engine Land found that the percentage of site visits originating from AI-powered search tools climbed 527% over a five-month period for 19 GA4 properties the study’s authors tracked. Clearly, to maintain online visibility, tree-care companies must adapt to this shifting landscape. Especially because click-through rates for businesses that appear in AIO sources are nearly double what they are for businesses who only appear in traditional search engine results, according to a 2024 report by Seer Interactive.



But many tree-industry business owners are reluctant to change their digital marketing approach to fit the new AI-driven world. Some of these businesses have already had to make similar adjustments several times over the previous decades, as the internet and digital marketing industry have passed through various iterations.



Lee continues, “We certainly understand how disheartening it can be for tree-company owners to face yet another change in the digital landscape. These professionals have dedicated their lives to becoming world-class arborists. They don’t have the time — or frankly, the desire — to learn yet another digital marketing strategy. But unfortunately, they have no choice. The tree-care industry is a zero-sum game, and if you don’t adapt to these changes, you’ll lose work to competitors who do.”



Fortunately for these tree-care company owners, Lee and his team have developed an action plan for navigating this transition from SEO-driven tactics to those focusing on AIO performance.



As Lee explains, “As it turns out, many of the strategies and tactics tree-care companies have been using to rank well with search engines mirror the techniques that are proving effective for AI optimization — with a few key adjustments. That’s exactly what this book explains. It provides a roadmap, or as we call it, an Online Ready Blueprint, for achieving growth in this new realm. And most importantly, we provide all of this information in a clear and simple manner that’s easy for tree-care company owners to put into action.”



To learn more about ORB Tree Service Marketing and the best way to obtain Climb to the Top: AI Search Optimization for Tree Service Owners on the ORB Tree Service Marketing visit Orb.Solutions.

About ORB Tree Service Marketing

Orb Tree Service Marketing provides the strategy, expertise, and guidance growth-focused tree service companies need to reach their goals and achieve lasting success. First launched in 2018, ORB Tree Service Marketing is committed to being a different kind of marketing agency — one that’s not only focused solely on arborists and tree-care companies but also one that provides the transparency hard-working business owners deserve.



Contact Information



Austin Lee

CEO & Cofounder

ORB Tree Service Marketing

(248) 458-4893



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