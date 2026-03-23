CTW Launches Kakegurui ALL IN, Advancing its Pipeline of Additional Game Releases

TOKYO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTW Cayman (Nasdaq: CTW) ("CTW" or "the Company"), a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based games through its flagship HTML5 platform G123.jp, today announced that its subsidiary CTW Inc. has officially launched the new game Kakegurui ALL IN based on the popular television anime. This latest game launch is expected to be followed by the launch of additional new games from the Company’s pipeline over the coming months. Players will be able to enjoy these games on any mobile, PC, or tablet device at G123.jp, which offers free browser games without the need to register or download any game-specific app.

Kakegurui ALL IN is based on the acclaimed manga and anime series that follows students at Hyakkaou Private Academy, an elite institution where social hierarchy is determined by gambling prowess. The series has garnered significant international recognition through its manga serialization, multiple anime seasons, and live-action adaptations. The game brings the franchise's signature high-stakes psychological warfare and strategic gameplay to G123, allowing players to experience the intense risk-and-reward dynamics that have made the franchise a global success.

“The launch of our latest game, Kakegurui ALL IN, based on a highly popular manga and anime property with a massive global fan base, is part of the continued expansion of engaging, browser-based games available on our flagship platform G123.jp,” said Ryuichi Sasaki, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of CTW Cayman. “Since the debut of the TV series a decade ago, Kakegurui has developed a strong and passionate global following, with increasing traction among Western audiences supported by global streaming distribution and recent localized adaptations. We believe this title will resonate strongly with players seeking high-quality gaming experiences.”

Mr. Sasaki continued, “This launch reflects our core strategy of securing licenses for compelling intellectual property and expanding our portfolio with games that appeal to diverse player preferences. We currently have 36 titles on G123.jp, including Doraemon Comic Traveler and Crayon Shinchan My Sugoroku Great Strategy, titles that are each based on legendary anime characters, and we expect to continue to grow our game library with additional popular franchises this year.”

In addition, the Company recently launched Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Fantasia and expects to launch High School of the Dead Day 0 and Cute High Earth Defense Club Love Macho in the near term.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Fantasia is based on the popular manga that includes an anime movie scheduled for release in June. In this new role-playing game, Miss Kobayashi and her friends are trapped in the game world by a bug, and players need to help them escape.

High School of the Dead Day 0 is a survival tower defense game based on the hit anime High School of the Dead. Players step into the role of protagonist Takashi Komuro and fight for survival in a collapsing world overrun by "them" — all while building and expanding their own base of operations. Players recruit a cast of unique characters and take on highly strategic tower defense battles with their own custom party.

Cute High Earth Defense Club Love Macho is a tower defense game that throws the power of love at attacking monsters. This is the first game adaptation of the popular anime series Cute High Earth Defense Club, which included a television show that was first broadcast in 2015. All of the characters from the series are slated to appear in the game.



About CTW Cayman

CTW is a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based, free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break. CTW delivers these games through its globally accessible flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp. According to a Frost & Sullivan Report, CTW was the largest anime IP-based H5 game platform in the world in 2023 in terms of gross billings. CTW's primary focus is to provide a comprehensive platform that helps game developers generate revenue from underlying Japanese anime IP by reaching a global player audience. Through its gaming platform, CTW shares revenue generated from players' in-game purchases worldwide with game developers. Leveraging its well-established relationships with leading Japanese animation IP holders, CTW offers premium IP content and resources, along with ancillary support, such as distribution and marketing services, to game developers. By collaborating with skilled game developers, CTW brings high-quality and animation-themed gaming experiences to gamers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ctw.inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. CTW may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CTW's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: CTW's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to distribute successful and engaging games with high "playability" on its platform; its ability to efficiently attract and retain end-users who come to play and make in-game purchases; its ability to achieve positive return on investment on user acquisition efforts; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with game developers; governmental policies and regulations relating to CTW's industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in Japan and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CTW's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and CTW undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

Investors:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

646-809-2183

investor@ctw.inc