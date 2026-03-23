New trucks, vans, tech and AI innovations revealed at Work Truck Week 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A verified 15,646 commercial vehicle industry professionals from 29 countries and all 50 U.S. states gathered at Work Truck Week® 2026 to explore what’s new and what’s next in the work truck world. They witnessed major product launches, caught up on trends, learned techniques for improving operations, drove new commercial vehicles, reunited with old friends and made fresh connections. Work Truck Week 2026 took place March 10–13 at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

More Than a Trade Show®, Work Truck Week encompasses The Work Truck Show®, Green Truck Summit, NTEA Annual Meeting, Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, extensive educational programming and more. Work Truck Week is produced by NTEA – The Work Truck Association.

“Work Truck Week 2026 again demonstrated that for one week every year, Indianapolis becomes the epicenter of the rapidly evolving commercial vehicle industry,” says Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. “It’s the can’t-miss event to explore vehicle and equipment innovation, identify industry trends and get business done.”

Product launches

Major product reveals from several of the 547 exhibiting companies had attendees buzzing. There was something to discover down every aisle of the sold-out Work Truck Show exhibit hall and New Exhibitor Pavilion, including truck and trailer lights designed to last forever, solar charging and no-idle systems, cargo management solutions, truck bodies, engines and more.

Ram Professional chose North America’s largest work truck event to announce it’s bringing back the midsize commercial van, unveiling the all-new 2027 ProMaster City. Harbinger pulled the cover off its HC Series Cab, a medium-duty, low cab forward truck, available as an electric or hybrid plug-in model. Ford Pro debuted Ford Pro AI, an intelligent fleet assistant, and announced new 2027 Super Duty packages designed specifically for those in what it calls the Essential Economy — the 3 million businesses and 95 million workers across construction, manufacturing, service, energy, and logistics that drive $12 trillion in gross domestic product. To review all the media announcements made at Work Truck Week, plus photos and event coverage, visit worktruckweek.com/coverage.

Looking to the future

Ian Hucker, vice president of GM Envolve, presented a keynote address about the ongoing evolution of multi-stage commercial vehicles at Green Truck Summit, the commercial vehicle technology conference that kicked off Work Truck Week on March 10. Green Truck Summit itself is also evolving. Emily Korns, NTEA Board member, chair of NTEA’s Education Committee and president of J&J Truck Bodies and Trailers, announced in opening remarks that Green Truck Summit will become Future Truck Summit starting in 2027. NTEA is collaborating with NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA) to develop an expanded curriculum focused on the fuels, software, hardware and on-vehicle technology that is rapidly evolving and driving improvements in commercial vehicle efficiency, safety and durability.

“This evolution reflects a broader and more forward-looking mission,” Korns said. “The commercial vehicle industry is at a pivotal moment. Vehicle technology is advancing quickly. Customer expectations are rising. Regulatory and market pressures are accelerating change. Events like this bring together the leaders, engineers, fleet professionals and innovators who are navigating that transformation — and defining what comes next.”

Ride & Drive

Many Work Truck Week attendees drove commercial vehicles featuring the latest technology, fuel, sustainability offerings and propulsions systems during Work Truck Week Ride & Drive March 11 and 12. This unique event is a quick and easy way to get up to speed and experience the latest tech available for new commercial vehicles. Ride & Drive brought together subject matter experts, vehicles and technology from 15 companies. Attendees could choose to drive or ride in 15 vehicles, including all-electric vans, trucks and chassis, as well as internal combustion vehicles featuring technology designed to improve fuel utilization and reduce greenhouse gases or particulate matter.

Education

The Work Truck Week educational program included a range of sessions designed to equip attendees with strategies to strengthen operations now and in the future. Sessions covered critical topics such as evolving industry trends, vehicle engineering and compliance, government regulations, workforce development, fleet management, powertrain innovations, and upfitting solutions. A dozen commercial vehicle OEMs also shared vehicle changes and upfitting solutions during exclusive Chassis Updates. Attendees who purchased a Green Truck Summit or Work Truck Week Conference Package can access on-demand material from some breakout sessions through April 20 by logging in to their WTW26 Planner at wtw26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/login/login.cfm and selecting On-demand.

Work truck reunion

For many attendees and exhibitors alike, Work Truck Week is an annual reunion, providing opportunities to catch up with friends from across the industry. Official networking events included Opening Reception at Lucas Oil Stadium, Generation Next Leadership Workshop & Networking Reception, and NTEA Annual Meeting featuring campaign strategists Karl Rove and Jim Messina as keynote speakers.

Work Truck Week returns to Indiana Convention Center March 9–12, 2027. Sign up to receive email updates about the event, including when registration opens in the fall, at worktruckweek.com/wtw27signup.

Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #wtw26, #worktrucks26, #greentrucks26 and #worktruckweek.

About Work Truck Week

Work Truck Week provides fleet operators, distributors and upfitters, transportation managers and other commercial vehicle professionals with unmatched opportunities to explore the latest work trucks, chassis, truck bodies, and industry innovations; learn about vehicle regulations and vocational truck solutions; and connect with the people and companies they need to succeed. This commercial vehicle show is the best place to see what’s new, network and prepare for the future.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck Association, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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