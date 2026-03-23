UNITED STATES UNIVERSITY Announces Strategic Alliance with PLAY MUSIC-ENJOYLIFE! to Expand After-School Music & Wellness Programs

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States University (USU), a subsidiary of the parent company Aspen Group, Inc. ("AGI") (OTCQB: ASPU), today announced a new strategic alliance with PLAY MUSIC-ENJOY LIFE! (PMEL) and RADCO Music Group, LLC, a multi-award-winning Music and Wellness organization based in the Greater Los Angeles area. This collaboration expands USU's growing portfolio of innovative academic and community partnerships and, introduces PMEL's new after-school group piano instruction program for K–12 students across the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and other public school districts throughout the state of California.

Under this arrangement, USU will support the delivery of PMEL’s nationally recognized Music and Wellness class piano program, which integrates academic enrichment, emotional wellness, and performance-based learning. Students will receive instruction on brand-new Roland digital pianos using a vetted, award-winning curriculum taught by expert Music and Wellness educators, trained and managed by PMEL, including current USU students and recent graduates, current LAUSD educators, and other expert instructors residing in the greater Los Angeles area and throughout California.

Program Highlights

Small group piano classes of up to 10 students each, one class per student per week

Six after-school classes per week at each participating school

After-school programming delivered three days per week, including a new "summer program" Collegiate-level Roland digital pianos with individualized headphone and in-class participative group instruction, personalized and with headphone usage for practice

End-of-semester recitals and concerts for students, families, and school communities The ANNUAL 1,000 Piano Scholarship Giveaway and Celebrity Concert: Annual large-scale celebration concert as the program expands to capacity at known venues (i.e.: Wiltern Theatre, Carpenter Performing Arts Center, Greek Theatre, Hollywood Bowl, SoFi Stadium). As the program reaches scale, an annual celebration concert will be introduced at major Southern California venues. At full implementation, 1,000 Roland digital pianos will be awarded each year to participating students who may not otherwise have access to an instrument, creating one of the largest musical scholarship initiatives ever undertaken.



Shared Mission & Impact

UNITED STATES UNIVERSITY is committed to providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality educational opportunities, with a strong focus on diversity, inclusion, and lifelong learning.

PLAY MUSIC ENJOY LIFE! shares these core values and delivers measurable benefits through active participation in music, including improved academic engagement, increased confidence, and enhanced emotional and physical wellness.

Leadership Statements

Dr. Scott Burrus, President of UNITED STATES UNIVERSITY, said:

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission and core values. PLAY MUSIC-ENJOY LIFE! expands our reach, enhances our offerings, and allows us to serve a demographic we don’t traditionally reach, children under 18, while creating meaningful teaching opportunities for our students and graduates. We are excited about the positive impact that this innovative collaboration will have on young minds and hearts throughout California.”

Rick DePiro, Founder and President of PLAY MUSIC ENJOY LIFE!, said:

"Licensing our program and collaborating with UNITED STATES UNIVERSITY is an incredible honor. Dr. Burrus and his amazing team embody the values we stand for: innovation, integrity, and service. Together with USU, LAUSD, and other USD's in California, we can grow faster, reach more students, while bringing hope, confidence, and opportunity to children initially throughout Southern California, and that's just the start! Nothing pleases us more than helping kids thrive academically, emotionally, and personally.”

About Aspen Group, Inc. and United States University

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

United States University currently serves over 2,000 enrolled undergraduate and graduate students. The university maintains a strong commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. USU has a long history of supporting underserved and first-generation learners and continues to expand access to education through innovative partnerships such as this one. For more information, visit https://www.usuniversity.edu

About PLAY MUSIC-ENJOY LIFE!

PLAY MUSIC-ENJOY LIFE! currently reaches tens of thousands of followers globally online with its messages of Music and Wellness through the active participation of Music Making. With USU and this new program, we aim to serve over 22,000 in-person students weekly across 370+ schools by 2029 and potentially become one of the largest private piano music education programs in the world. For more information, visit https://playmusicenjoylife.com and https://radcomsicgroup.com.

Contact Information:

United States University

(855) 313-0885

registrar@usuniversity.edu

PLAY MUSIC-ENJOY LIFE!

(818) 292-9400

administrator@playmusicenjoylife.com

Aspen Group, Inc. Investor Relations Contact

Hayden IR

Kimberly Rogers

(385) 831-7337

Kim@HaydenIR.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/025d52f6-94ec-4202-bb4e-042e59184a7a