NEW IPSOS SURVEY REVEALS MAJORITY (72%) OF CANADIAN MOMS FEEL JUDGED FOR NOT COOKING FROM SCRATCH

TORONTO, ON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cruickshank to hand out “Homemade-ish” Meals to Commuting Parents at Union Station, March 23

New data from a recent Ipsos survey paints a striking picture of the intense pressure faced by Canadian parents to meet unrealistic expectations at home, from parenting to cooking to self-care. In response, M&M Food Market is launching its ground-breaking Homemade-ish campaign celebrating the small wins of a busy family life: putting real food on the table in a smarter way without sacrificing quality or care. Canadian creator, comedian, and mother Jessi Cruickshank is an ambassador for the campaign, drawing from her own parenting experiences and understanding of the daily challenge of family mealtime.

The Ipsos survey reveals a startling reality for parents across Canada:

91% feel stress balancing cooking homemade meals with other responsibilities (with 65% experiencing moderate to extreme stress)





72% of mothers feel judged by others if they don’t meet traditional expectations, such as cooking meals from scratch or flawlessly handling household duties

Judgment around cooking homemade meals is common, with 52% frequently or always feeling judged when they don’t prepare meals from scratch

59% of moms feel pressured to appear as “perfect” frequently or always in all aspects of their life, including parenting, managing their household, and self-care

New Campaign Spotlights Busy Families and the Pressure to Serve Quality Meals Every Day

At the heart of Homemade-ish is a simple truth: Modern families are busy, expectations are high, and making dinner today isn’t always about spending hours crafting a homemade meal from scratch, it’s about showing up.

“Between hectic schedules, picky appetites, and the relentless pressure to get mealtime right, we recognize the heavy burden facing families every day,” said Tammy Sadinsky, Vice President, Marketing and Innovation at M&M Food Market. “Our Homemade-ish campaign celebrates authenticity and offers a gentle reminder to families that while cooking from scratch isn’t always possible, you can still put real, delicious meals on the table that you can be proud of, and that’s a win every family deserves.”

Developed to resonate with busy millennial families, Homemade-ish redefines convenience as confidence, showing that making smart choices can balance time, taste, and care. Homemade-ish meals are prepared in your own home and finished with a little extra love, like sprinkling on fresh parsley or leaving the dish in the oven a bit longer to achieve the crispiness your family loves.

Jessi Cruickshank: The Face of Homemade-ish

Championing the campaign as its relatable and witty ambassador is Jessi Cruickshank, a well-known Canadian creator and comedian and busy mom.

To kick off the campaign, Cruickshank will be handing out M&M Food Market Homemade-ish meals to busy parents during their evening commute at Toronto’s Union Station on March 23, the first day back after March Break, with the goal of bringing much-needed relief to families diving back into the weekday routine.

This activation puts the campaign’s ethos front and centre, reaching families juggling hectic schedules and reinforcing that serving quality meals is not just achievable, it’s smart and necessary.

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About M&M Food Market

Founded in 1980, M&M Food Market is Canada’s leading retailer of frozen foods, offering high-quality, easy-to-prepare meals across virtually every food category. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, M&M Food Market operates in all ten provinces and Yukon. For more information, visit www.mmfoodmarket.com.

About the Survey:

The Canadian Parents survey was conducted online between March 10 and March 11, 2026, with a sample of 1,000 parents aged 18 to 49 years who have children 17 years old or younger. Quotas were set by gender, age, and region to approximate national representation, though the final unweighted sample includes slight regional variations.

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