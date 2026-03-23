Kaltura Announces Partnership with Cornerstone to Deliver Integrated AI-Powered Digital Learning Experiences

New York, New York, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced a new strategic partnership with Cornerstone OnDemand, a leader in workforce agility solutions . Kaltura is joining the Cornerstone Extend Technology Partner Program to bring deeper, more integrated AI-powered video learning experiences into Cornerstone’s workforce agility ecosystem.

As global businesses adapt to the AI era, there is an increased emphasis on professional development. Consequently, enterprises are faced with heightened demand for personalized, interactive, and impactful training programs that meet employees’ evolving needs and preferences. This strategic partnership is designed to help companies advance these goals.

Kaltura’s established suite of AI-driven video technology capabilities is an ideal addition for Cornerstone Galaxy the complete AI-powered workforce agility platform. By embedding AI video experiences into every step of the learning process, Kaltura and Cornerstone transforms workplace training into engaging, scalable, and hyper-personalized career development opportunities. These include customized learning paths guided by intelligent agents, automated content creation at enterprise scale, and interactive video experiences that drive engagement and retention.

As a partner, Kaltura will integrate its video experience capabilities directly into Cornerstone Galaxy, enabling enterprises to deliver highly engaging video learning that boosts workforce growth, increases productivity, and builds lasting expertise and skillsets.

“We are excited for our partnership with Cornerstone, as forward-thinking organizations are increasingly looking for learning experiences that are dynamic, accessible, and relevant to how employees actually work,” said Eylon Cohen, General Manager EMEA & APAC at Kaltura. “By bringing our AI-powered video capabilities, and in the future our new intelligent avatar technologies, to the Cornerstone ecosystem, we are creating a unified environment where enterprises can deliver engaging learning at every stage of the employee journey. We look forward to supporting Cornerstone with our intelligent video experiences and agentic AI technology to increase efficiency and impact across their training programs.”

“We are pleased to welcome Kaltura into our Extend Partner Program. As hypersonalized digital content becomes even more essential to how organizations develop talent, Kaltura’s capabilities brings extensive expertise that enhances the learning experiences that we offer our customers ,” said David Wood, Group VP, Global Alliances at Cornerstone. “Together, we are excited to scale our technologies to help businesses build modern, flexible, and future-ready learning ecosystems.”



About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.



About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the potential of organizations and their people to thrive in a changing world. Cornerstone Galaxy, the complete AI-powered workforce agility platform, meets organizations where they are. With Galaxy, organizations can identify skills gaps and development opportunities, retain and engage top talent, and provide multimodal learning experiences to meet the diverse needs of the modern workforce. Approximately 7,000 organizations and 140 million users in 180+ countries use Cornerstone Galaxy to build high-performing, future-ready organizations and people today. For more information, visit cornerstoneondemand.com