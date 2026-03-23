There are Three Chances Left to Win a Prize in the 2026 Great Twine Round-Up Contest!

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are still three of four $3000 cash prizes to be won across Alberta in the 2026 Great Twine Round-Up Contest! The first prize was randomly drawn on March 4 and awarded to the winner’s 4-H club, the T&M 4-H Club.

After a successful first run in 2025, which brought in over 16,000 kg of used baler twine, the Great Twine Round-Up is running again in 2026. As part of the ‘Alberta Ag-Plastic. Recycle It!’ pilot program led by the Alberta Plastics Recycling Group (APRG) and operated by Cleanfarms, it encourages Alberta farmers to recycle their used plastic baler twine.

“With over 660 entries in the first Great Twine Round-Up contest (2024-2025), we know Alberta farmers take pride in keeping their environment clean and the local agriculture industry sustainable,” says Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen. “Together with APRG and the government of Alberta, we’re glad to reward some of that hard work with opportunities to win cash prizes to support the community.”

With funds granted by the Government of Alberta and administered by Alberta Beef Producers, a total of $12,000 is divided into four cash prizes of $3,000. Three prizes are awarded to the winners’ respective 4-H clubs. The fourth prize category is for independent entrants, in which the winner awards its prize to an Alberta-based ag charity of its choice.

“We are happy to see Albertans of all ages working together to make a positive impact in their community by keeping used baler twine and other agricultural plastics out of the environment,” said Sophie MacKenzie, leader of the T&M 4-H Club. “We’re grateful to those who participated in the contest on behalf of our club, and to Cleanfarms and APRG for providing the opportunity in support of Alberta’s agriculture community. Together we can make a difference, one bag of twine at a time."

APRG Chair Assar Grinde commented on the news of the first winner, saying “The level of participation we’ve seen in this contest since it began is a testament to the importance of having access to sustainable solutions in agriculture. We’re excited to see the compounding impact of the Great Twine Round-Up contest and other agricultural sustainability initiatives in Alberta.”

The contest closes on May 31, 2026 and the three remaining prizes will be drawn on June 3, 2026. Visit GreatTwineRoundUp.ca for details on how to enter today.

About APRG

The Agricultural Plastics Recycling Group (APRG) formed in 2016 to find solutions for agricultural plastics. The APRG is made up of partners including commodity groups, retailers, municipalities, academic institutions, recyclers, and farmers. It is now focused on the transition of the pilot into a permanent program as well as exploring solutions for other ag plastics such as bale wrap and silage plastic. aprg.ca.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. It has staff located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

Contact

Margot Beverley, Director, Communications, Cleanfarms

beverleym@cleanfarms.ca

(647) 557-1801

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91c5f415-1248-42a5-8071-1379ff2c7285