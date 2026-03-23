WTW’s Radar Live selected by Thimble to deliver smarter, faster commercial lines pricing

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced that Thimble, a digital MGA and insurtech platform for small businesses, has selected Radar Live to modernize and scale its commercial lines pricing.

The implementation strengthens Thimble’s ability to deploy rates faster, respond to market changes in real time, and support rapid growth across its short‑term liability products. By combining WTW’s advanced price-delivery and decision-engine technology with Thimble’s market-leading short-term liability insurance offering, Radar Live delivers a more flexible, scalable pricing foundation. This enables smoother rate deployments, faster speed to market, and improved operational efficiency - critical advantages for fast‑growing MGAs.

WTW worked closely with Thimble to enhance its existing proprietary technology, constructing a sophisticated pricing engine with the stability to support rapid growth for the digital-first business. As a result of this collaboration, Thimble quickly achieved full self-sufficiency, with Radar Live enabling its pricing team to derive valuable insights from a wide range of data sources and machine learning models in real time, from a single platform.

Farah Ismail, Head of Commercial Lines, North America, Insurance Consulting and Technology, WTW, said: “Thimble is a best‑in‑class digital platform for small businesses, and we are pleased to support its growth with Radar Live. Our pricing technology enables faster responses to market change, real‑time risk assessment, and stronger governance - helping them improve margins while delivering better outcomes for customers.”

Ian Westerman, President at Thimble, said: “As a fast-growing digital MGA, we need a pricing platform that could scale with our business. Radar Live from WTW provides the reliability, governance, and flexibility required to reduce the time and cost of rate implementation, improve speed to market, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for our customers.”

Ismail commented: “This collaboration continues our commitment to developing leading-edge software that is relevant, accessible, and affordable. As the sector undergoes massive digital disruption, small and large intermediaries continue to license Radar as they explore new technologies, in tandem with deep industry expertise, that enable their operations to migrate to connected, flexible, and agile systems to thrive in the digital age.”

About Radar

Smarter insights. Better results. Delivered faster.

Radar is an end-to-end solution for rules, analytics, and model deployment. Backed by 30 years of WTW investment in advanced analytics and deep insurance expertise, Radar is a market-leading technology that offers unrivalled functionality across monitoring, analytics, decision-making, and deployment.

With proprietary analytics, cutting-edge generative AI tools, enhanced SaaS features, and an underwriting focus, Radar enables both personal and commercial lines insurers to unlock smarter, data-driven decision-making at scale.

Radar is trusted by more than 500 insurers globally to transform complex data into a competitive advantage while ensuring the transparency and governance required in today’s regulatory environment.

About Insurance Consulting and Technology

WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology business is a global leader in P&C, Life, and Health insurance software and advisory services. With over 1,700 colleagues in 35 markets, we combine deep insurance expertise with leading-edge technology to help insurers navigate complexity and unlock value across pricing, underwriting, reserving, financial and capital modeling, claims, portfolio management, and regulatory reporting.

We’re redefining insurance through innovation and technology. By harnessing Generative and Agentic AI, we’re creating next-generation processes that reduce friction, enhance decision-making, and unlock faster, smarter outcomes for our clients. These capabilities accelerate innovation and enable us to deliver with unmatched precision and scale.

More than 1,000 insurers across six continents—including many of the world’s leading insurance groups—trust our unique combination of advisory insight and advanced software to power their businesses and drive sustainable growth.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success and provide a perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

About Thimble

Thimble is dedicated to delivering quick, flexible, and hassle-free insurance solutions for small businesses and independent professionals. Since its founding, Thimble has helped simplify insurance, making it affordable, accessible, and tailored to modern business needs.

Thimble helps small businesses acquire general and professional liability, business equipment, commercial property, events and other types of insurance coverage via a proprietary digital platform. Thimble works with a variety of carriers to bring the best insurance solutions to small businesses, brokers and agents.

Media Contacts

Arnelle Sullivan: +1 718 208 0474 | Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com