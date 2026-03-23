Panhandle Real Estate Investments Launches Direct Cash Home Buying Services For Property Owners In Panama City

PANAMA CITY, FL, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panhandle Real Estate Investments announces the launch of its direct cash home buying service for property owners in Panama City and the surrounding Florida Panhandle region.



The company provides a direct-to-seller platform for homeowners to request property valuations without utilizing traditional real estate listing methods. The service focuses on cash transactions for residential properties in various conditions throughout Panama City, Florida. Homeowners provide property details including street address, city, state, and ZIP code to initiate the evaluation process.



“We provide property owners in Panama City with a direct path to sell their homes without the delays of traditional financing,” said Peyton Saluto, Owner. “Our process removes the financial barriers of commissions and closing costs to ensure a transparent transaction for every seller.”



From direct cash offers to the removal of traditional selling expenses, Panhandle Real Estate Investments provides localized real estate solutions. Key advantages include:



Elimination of Real Estate Commissions



Sellers retain the full offer amount because the company does not charge real estate agent commissions. This direct purchase model removes the financial requirement for middleman representation and ensures the seller keeps the total agreed-upon price during the transaction.



Coverage of All Closing Costs



The company pays the closing costs associated with the property transfer, preventing out-of-pocket expenses for the homeowner. Sellers receive the exact cash amount specified in the final agreement without deductions for title insurance, escrow fees, or other administrative charges.



Direct Cash Payment Model



Transactions are funded via cash offers, which removes the need for traditional bank financing or mortgage approval contingencies. Property owners bypass the waiting periods often required for buyer loan processing and bank underwriting.



No Requirement for Property Repairs



The company purchases homes in their current state, meaning sellers do not need to invest in renovations, painting, or structural repairs. This purchase policy applies to all residential properties regardless of physical condition, age, or necessary maintenance.



Streamlined Digital Inquiry Process



Homeowners initiate the valuation process by submitting a street address, phone number, and email through a secure online submission portal. The system facilitates direct communication between the property owner and the buyer, requiring only basic contact information and property location details.



Removal of Service and Transaction Fees



The cash buying process involves zero hidden service fees or transaction charges typically found in traditional real estate transactions. The initial offer reflects the actual take-home amount for the seller at the time of closing.



Automated Communication and SMS Consent



The platform utilizes an integrated communication system that allows sellers to opt-in for SMS messages to receive updates on their offer status. Homeowners receive notifications regarding their property evaluation and the next steps in the sale process.



Property owners in the Panama City area can request a fair cash offer by visiting the company website and submitting their property details through the online form.



Panhandle Real Estate Investments is a local property acquisition firm based in Panama City, Florida. The company specializes in direct cash purchases of residential real estate, providing homeowners with an alternative to the traditional listing process. By removing commissions and closing costs, the firm facilitates straightforward property transfers for sellers throughout the Florida Panhandle region.



To learn more about Panhandle Real Estate Investments and the launch of its cash home buying services in Panama City, please visit the website at https://www.thepanhandlehomebuyer.com/.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: Who is Panhandle Real Estate Investments and what is their new service announcement?



A: Panhandle Real Estate Investments is a local property acquisition firm based in Panama City, Florida, owned by Peyton Saluto. The company recently announced the launch of its direct cash home buying service, providing homeowners in the Panama City and Florida Panhandle region with a streamlined alternative to traditional real estate listing methods.



Q2: What services does Panhandle Real Estate Investments offer to Panama City homeowners?



A: The company specializes in direct cash purchases of residential properties, allowing sellers to bypass traditional bank financing and mortgage contingencies. Their service model eliminates real estate agent commissions, covers all closing costs, and requires no property repairs or renovations, as they purchase homes in their current ‘as-is’ condition.



Q3: What are the primary benefits of selling a home to Panhandle Real Estate Investments?



A: Sellers benefit from a transparent transaction where the initial offer reflects the actual take-home amount at closing with zero hidden service fees. By removing the need for middleman representation and bank underwriting, the company facilitates faster property transfers and ensures homeowners retain the full agreed-upon price without deductions for title insurance or escrow fees.



Q4: How can I get started or learn more about selling my house to Panhandle Real Estate Investments?



A: Homeowners can initiate the valuation process by visiting the company’s website at thepanhandlehomebuyer.com and submitting their property address, phone number, and email through a secure online form. The platform also features an integrated communication system where sellers can opt-in for SMS updates regarding their property evaluation and offer status.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Panhandle Real Estate Investments

Address: 12323 Country Club Dr. Panama City, FL 32404

Phone: (850) 778-2212

Website: https://www.thepanhandlehomebuyer.com/



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