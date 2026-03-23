Cheer Holding Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) ("Cheer Holding" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2026.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to report another year of solid financial performance, driven by continued momentum across our CHEERS ecosystem," said Mr. Bing Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cheer Holding. "Revenue growth was supported by new customer contributions, while we continued to advance our strategic focus on artificial intelligence and have begun laying the groundwork for overseas expansion. With a strong balance sheet, we remain well-positioned to execute our long-term vision of becoming a global leader in AI-powered digital ecosystems."

Financial Highlights For The Year Ended December 31, 2025

Total revenues increased by 1.1% to $148.8 million, compared to $147.2 million in 2024.



Income from operations increased by 2.7% to $26.3 million, compared to $25.6 million in 2024.



Net income attributable to Cheer Holding's shareholders was $25.6 million, compared to $26.0 million in the prior year.



Cash and cash equivalents stood at $242.1 million as of December 31, 2025, up from $197.7 million at the end of 2024.

Operational Highlights

As of December 31, 2025, cumulative app downloads across the Company's platforms reached 550 million, representing a 5.0% increase from 523.3 million as of December 31, 2024.



The Company has initiated a strategic pivot toward global markets, with a dedicated AI portrait and video product line anticipated to begin beta testing in the second quarter of 2026.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

Cheer Holding is a leading provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China. The Company operates a comprehensive digital ecosystem integrating platforms, applications, technology, and industry, with a focus on AI-driven content creation, e-commerce, and metaverse development. For more information, please visit ir.gsmg.co.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our success in our artificial intelligence initiatives, changes or other circumstances that could affect the Company’s ability to continue successful development and launch of global expansion, artificial intelligence initiatives and technology infrastructure; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment and technological developments, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; the possibility that the Company’s new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, or that the Company will be able to continue to have its Class A ordinary shares listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market. In addition, the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 20, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

James Li

Email: ir@gsmg.co

Tel: +86 10 6778 2900 (CN)





CHEER HOLDING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 242,082 $ 197,660 Accounts receivable, net 79,681 77,074 Prepayment and other current assets, net 44,822 30,834 Total current assets 366,585 305,568 Property, plant and equipment, net 17 33 Intangible assets, net 34,734 40,531 Deferred tax assets - 72 Unamortized produced content, net 17 16 Right-of-use assets 261 371 Other non-current assets 77 - Total non-current assets 35,106 41,023 TOTAL ASSETS $ 401,691 $ 346,591 Liabilities and Shareholders’Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans $ 6,435 $ 9,590 Accounts payable 2,744 2,039 Contract liabilities 1 27 Accrued liabilities and other payables 444 1,941 Due to related parties 2,753 1,100 Other taxes payable 19,285 25,095 Lease liabilities current 127 109 Total current liabilities 31,789 39,901 Long-term bank loan - 1,370 Lease liabilities non-current 134 250 Total non-current liabilities 134 1,620 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 31,923 $ 41,521 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; nil and nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) $ - $ - Class A Ordinary shares (par value of $0.05 per share; 500,000,000 shares and 200,000,000 authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; 4,686,248 and 205,711 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)* 234 10 Class B Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 500,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 500,000 and 500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) - - Additional paid-in capital 137,734 113,485 Statutory reserve 1,411 1,411 Retained earnings 232,745 207,128 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,441 ) (17,041 ) TOTAL CHEER HOLDING, INC SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 369,683 304,993 Non-controlling interest 85 77 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 369,768 305,070 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 401,691 $ 346,591





* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the share consolidation of Class A at a ratio of one-for-fiftieth (50) effective on December 22, 2025.





CHEER HOLDING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2023 Revenues $ 148,835 $ 147,196 $ 152,327 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (43,209 ) (39,388 ) (39,549 ) Selling and marketing (69,441 ) (75,289 ) (76,200 ) General and administrative (4,724 ) (3,499 ) (5,658 ) Research and development (5,173 ) (3,428 ) (1,635 ) Total operating expenses (122,547 ) (121,604 ) (123,042 ) Income from operations 26,288 25,592 29,285 Other income (expenses): Interest income, net 69 262 3 Change in fair value of warrant liability - - 86 Other (expenses) income, net (663 ) 80 1,215 Total other (expenses) income (594 ) 342 1,304 Income before income tax 25,694 25,934 30,589 Income tax (expense) benefit (73 ) 34 (61 ) Net income 25,621 25,968 30,528 Less: net gain attributable to non-controlling interest 4 2 51 Net income attributable to Cheer Holding, Inc.’s shareholders $ 25,617 $ 25,966 $ 30,477 Other comprehensive gain (loss) Unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss) 14,604 (8,175 ) (2,233 ) Comprehensive income 40,225 17,793 28,295 Less: comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 8 (1 ) 3 Comprehensive income attributable to Cheer Holding, Inc.’s shareholders $ 40,217 $ 17,794 $ 28,292 Earnings per ordinary share Basic and dilutive* $ 24.07 $ 125.72 $ 150.31 Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per ordinary share Basic and dilutive* 1,064,433 206,544 172,750





* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the share consolidation of Class A at a ratio of one-for-fiftieth (50) effective on December 22, 2025.



