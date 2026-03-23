AI in Video Surveillance Market Size to Worth USD 49.02 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Video Surveillance Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The AI in Video Surveillance Market Size is estimated at USD 6.41 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 49.02 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.56% over 2026–2035.”

Rising Security Threats and Urban Surveillance Demand Propel Market Growth Globally

Growing urban population density and growing security risks are major factors propelling the expansion of the AI in video surveillance market. AI-powered surveillance systems are being used by corporations and governments to increase situational awareness, identify threats before they materialize, and reduce the need for human monitoring. Response times are significantly accelerated by AI-powered video analytics, which can identify suspicious activity, abandoned objects, perimeter breaches, and violent incidents in real time.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Hikvision

Dahua Technology

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Hanwha Vision

FLIR Systems

Vivotek

Samsung Techwin

GeoVision

PureTech Systems

Avigilon (Motorola Solutions)

Mobotix

Uniview (UNV)

Netvue

BriefCam

Genetec

Honeywell Security Solutions

Verkada

Eagle Eye Networks

NEC Corporation

AI in Video Surveillance Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 6.41 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 49.02 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.56% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Offering (Software, Hardware, Services)

• By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud)

• By Use Cases (Weapon Detection, Facial Recognition, Intrusion Detection, Smoke & Fire Detection, Traffic Flow Analysis, Parking Monitoring, Vehicle Identification, Others)

• By End-use (Commercial, Residential, Military & Defense, Government & Public Facilities, Industrial)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering

Hardware held the largest market share of 46.38% in 2025 due to the large deployment of AI-enabled cameras, edge processors, GPUs, and smart sensors forming the backbone of surveillance infrastructure. Software is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.42% during 2026–2035 owing to the increasing demand for advanced video analytics, AI model updates, behavior recognition, and cloud-based management platforms.

By Deployment

On-premises solutions dominated with a 58.91% share in 2025 due to data security requirements, low-latency processing, and regulatory compliance, particularly in government, defense, and critical infrastructure applications. Cloud-based deployments are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 18.05% during the forecast period due to the scalability, centralized monitoring, AI-as-a-service models, and reduced infrastructure complexity.

By Use Cases

Facial Recognition accounted for the largest share of 24.76% in 2025 due to its widespread use in access control, law enforcement, airport security, and identity verification. Weapon Detection is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.21% through 2026–2035 driven by the rising concerns over mass violence and school security.

By End-use

Commercial sector dominated with a 39.84% share in 2025 due to high adoption across retail, corporate offices, airports, stadiums, and campuses. Government & Public Facilities are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 17.68% during the forecast period driven by national security investments, border surveillance, smart policing, and critical infrastructure protection initiatives globally.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of AI in video surveillance in 2025, at 41.62%. Growth is being fueled by extensive smart city initiatives, a large number of cameras, and robust domestic manufacturing capacities in China, South Korea, and Japan.

North America is the geographic market that is growing the fastest, with a predicted CAGR of 16.82%. Enterprise security modernization, critical infrastructure protection, and the use of AI analytics in transportation and public safety are all driving growth.

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Recent Developments:

In 2024 , Hikvision added to its AI-powered video analytics offering, which improved edge intelligence for real-time danger detection and traffic control.

, Hikvision added to its AI-powered video analytics offering, which improved edge intelligence for real-time danger detection and traffic control. In 2024, Dahua introduced upgraded WizMind AI cameras with improved facial and behavior recognition accuracy for large-scale surveillance deployments.

Exclusive Sections of the AI in Video Surveillance Market Report (The USPs):

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE & EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate alert accuracy rates, system reliability, deployment timelines, and total cost of ownership across on-premises and cloud-based solutions.

– helps you evaluate alert accuracy rates, system reliability, deployment timelines, and total cost of ownership across on-premises and cloud-based solutions. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you analyze AI model performance benchmarks, adoption of edge vs. cloud AI processing, and frequency of software updates and model retraining.

– helps you analyze AI model performance benchmarks, adoption of edge vs. cloud AI processing, and frequency of software updates and model retraining. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you assess deployment scalability, system integration efficiency, and infrastructure utilization across different surveillance environments.

– helps you assess deployment scalability, system integration efficiency, and infrastructure utilization across different surveillance environments. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand adherence to data privacy laws, biometric regulations, and regional compliance requirements impacting market adoption.

– helps you understand adherence to data privacy laws, biometric regulations, and regional compliance requirements impacting market adoption. SECURITY & ETHICAL IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate AI bias risks, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and public sentiment regarding privacy and surveillance technologies.

– helps you evaluate AI bias risks, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and public sentiment regarding privacy and surveillance technologies. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key players based on AI capabilities, platform scalability, deployment models, and innovation strategies.

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