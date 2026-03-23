OwlTing Group (NASDAQ: OWLS) Recognized Among Financial Times Top 500 High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific 2026





ARLINGTON, Va., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OwlTing Group (NASDAQ: OWLS) (“OwlTing” or the “Company”), the operating brand of OBOOK Holdings Inc., a global fintech company, has been named to the “High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2026” list compiled by the Financial Times and Statista, ranking No. 226 among the top 500 fastest-growing companies across the Asia-Pacific region.

The ranking evaluates revenue performance from 2021 through 2024. During this period, OwlTing achieved a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42% and absolute revenue growth of 189%, substantially above the 8.4% CAGR entry threshold for this year's list1. In a field spanning the region's most dynamic economies, OwlTing's ranking in the upper half of the 500-company list reflects the scale and operational durability the Company has built across its core business lines.

“This recognition demonstrates the execution discipline our team has built over the past several years,” said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group. “The same operational infrastructure that drove our Asia-Pacific growth is now being deployed toward what we believe is a significantly larger opportunity: building the compliant digital currency payment infrastructure that global enterprises and consumers need to move money across borders efficiently and safely.”

OwlTing is advancing this next growth chapter through collaborations with two of the world's leading payment networks. As a participating institution on the Circle Payments Network, Circle's global network that enables near-instant, compliant digital currency transactions, OwlTing enables enterprises to settle cross-border payments using its OwlPay payment infrastructure. Furthermore, through its collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, OwlTing leverages Visa Direct to facilitate payments abroad and connect its infrastructure to more than 11 billion endpoints globally.

This infrastructure is already in production. OwlPay's deployment with Hope for Haiti, a U.S.-based nonprofit, delivered up to 93% reduction in international transfer costs and near-instant settlement, replacing a process that previously required multiple days through traditional banking channels. Backed by a regulatory footprint spanning the United States, the European Union, and Japan, the Company believes its compliance-first foundation represents a meaningful competitive advantage as enterprises and financial institutions seek regulated digital currency settlement partners capable of operating across multiple jurisdictions.

About OwlTing Group

OwlTing Group (NASDAQ: OWLS) is the operating brand of OBOOK Holdings Inc., a global fintech company founded in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights’ statistics, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players for the “Enterprise & B2B” category in the digital currency sector. The Company’s mission is to use distributed ledger technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent the global flow of funds for businesses and consumers, and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding digital currency economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en .



Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and speak only as of the date of this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements and are encouraged to review the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

OwlTing Group Media Relations

pr_office@owlting.com

OwlTing Group Investor Relations

ir@owlting.com

1 For details of the verified figures and the full ranking list of the High-growth companies Asia-Pacific 2026 from the Financial Times and Statista, please see: https://www.ft.com/content/c5a3ba72-0333-4830-8280-6bd1592e1f85 .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26d7bcfb-4aec-4946-a73f-ebcc3eb831e3