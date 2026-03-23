Sakyproral Makes At-Home Whitening Simpler—New 3-Step Lineup, No App Needed

HongKong, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakyproral, a routine-first oral care brand focused on easy-to-keep daily habits, today unveiled an at-home teeth whitening routine featuring the G5Smart Electric Toothbrush, ULTRA WHITE Purple Toothpaste, and TRIPLE Purple Whitening Strips. The lineup supports a simple three-step approach—guided brushing, daily maintenance, and a fast boost—addressing common concerns around consistency, comfort, and sensitivity.





G5Smart Electric Toothbrush: Simple guided brushing—no app required

Sakyproral G5Smart is a smart electric toothbrush built for guided brushing and real-time visual feedback—no app required, shifting the focus from ‘more power’ to better technique and coverage.

Using a 6-axis motion sensor and onboard chip, this app-free electric toothbrush tracks brushing angle and movement and shows prompts on the handle’s LED display. Missed areas appear red, and properly cleaned areas turn white—helping users improve coverage as they brush.

Key features include:

On-handle LED screen with a built-in timer and six-zone tracking for missed areas, progress, and battery

Up to 6 months of battery life per charge

Five brushing modes for different comfort levels and routines

Color-fading bristles that indicate when it’s time to replace the brush head

Available in black, white, pink, and blue, G5Smart is designed for easy everyday use across households.





ULTRA WHITE Purple Toothpaste: Daily Maintenance—Peroxide-Free Daily Brightening

For consumers who want a brighter-looking smile without adding steps, toothpaste is the easiest habit to keep. Sakyproral ULTRA WHITE Purple Toothpaste is a purple color-correcting toothpaste that combines color correction with a dual-enzyme blend to support daily brightening. The formula delivers noticeable results in 3 days.

Formula highlights:

Purple color correction for an immediate brighter-looking appearance

Dual enzymes (papain + dextranase) to help break down surface stains and help disrupt plaque buildup

Peroxide-free daily maintenance with no hydrogen peroxideTriple Whitening Strips: Fast Boost—Fast-Acting Teeth Whitening Strips with a Comfortable Fit





Teeth whitening strips often involve a trade-off: people want faster whitening but worry about tooth sensitivity and wear comfort. Sakyproral TRIPLE Whitening Strips are purple teeth whitening strips designed to balance speed and comfort with an innovative triple-action whitening system—delivering visible results in 30 minutes and up to four shades whiter in seven days.

Triple-action system includes:

Instant color correction for immediate visible brightness

6% hydrogen peroxide—a lower-strength formula designed to balance whitening and comfort

Papain enzyme helps reduce the buildup of new surface stains for a brighter-looking smile

Make whitening a daily habit

Many people look to a single in-office treatment for a brighter smile—but what really determines whether results last is daily cleaning and upkeep, said Charles, Founder of Sakyproral. “That’s why we’re focused on innovation that helps people build better oral-care habits, so anyone can manage their oral health with confidence—every day.”

The new Sakyproral 3-step lineup is now available on Amazon.

Sakyproral G5Smart Electric Toothbrush — MSRP $39.99 — [https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GP63QW85]

Sakyproral ULTRA WHITE Purple Toothpaste (3.88 oz, Pack of 1) — MSRP $9.99 — [https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FWC11DRH]

Sakyproral ULTRA WHITE Purple Toothpaste (3.88 oz, Pack of 2) — MSRP $17.99 — [ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FWC4HPVW ]

Sakyproral Triple Whitening Strips — MSRP $29.99 — [https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FWC65QCN]

About Sakyproral

Sakyproral is a modern oral care brand creating smarter, simpler ways to get a brighter-looking smile at home. From app-free guided brushing to purple color-correction and comfort-first whitening, Sakyproral helps make results easier to see and routines easier to keep.

Discover the full lineup at [ https://www.sakyproral.com ].