A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 16 to 20 March 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 8,014 125,717,280
16 March 202630016,657.33334,997,200
17 March 202630017,273.66675,182,100
18 March 202630017,711.53335,313,460
19 March 202630018,096.50005,428,950
20 March 202630017,123.20005,136,960
Total 16-20 March 20261,500 26,058,670
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 9,514 151,775,950
Accumulated under the program 9,514 151,775,950
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)32,056 508,336,086
16 March 20261,05217,030.594117,916,185
17 March 20261,05217,744.776618,667,505
18 March 20261,05218,195.969619,142,160
19 March 20261,05218,600.423019,567,645
20 March 20261,05217,650.499018,568,325
Total 16-20 March 20265,260 93,861,820
Bought from the Foundation*74017,844.452513,204,895
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)38,056 615,402,801
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)38,056 615,402,801

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 179,894 A shares and 1,115,181 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.18% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 March 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 12 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 12 2026
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