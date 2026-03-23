Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 16 to 20 March 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 8,014 125,717,280 16 March 2026 300 16,657.3333 4,997,200 17 March 2026 300 17,273.6667 5,182,100 18 March 2026 300 17,711.5333 5,313,460 19 March 2026 300 18,096.5000 5,428,950 20 March 2026 300 17,123.2000 5,136,960 Total 16-20 March 2026 1,500 26,058,670 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 9,514 151,775,950 Accumulated under the program 9,514 151,775,950 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 32,056 508,336,086 16 March 2026 1,052 17,030.5941 17,916,185 17 March 2026 1,052 17,744.7766 18,667,505 18 March 2026 1,052 18,195.9696 19,142,160 19 March 2026 1,052 18,600.4230 19,567,645 20 March 2026 1,052 17,650.4990 18,568,325 Total 16-20 March 2026 5,260 93,861,820 Bought from the Foundation* 740 17,844.4525 13,204,895 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 38,056 615,402,801 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 38,056 615,402,801

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 179,894 A shares and 1,115,181 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.18% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 March 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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