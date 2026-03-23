Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 16 to 20 March 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|8,014
|125,717,280
|16 March 2026
|300
|16,657.3333
|4,997,200
|17 March 2026
|300
|17,273.6667
|5,182,100
|18 March 2026
|300
|17,711.5333
|5,313,460
|19 March 2026
|300
|18,096.5000
|5,428,950
|20 March 2026
|300
|17,123.2000
|5,136,960
|Total 16-20 March 2026
|1,500
|26,058,670
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|9,514
|151,775,950
|Accumulated under the program
|9,514
|151,775,950
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|32,056
|508,336,086
|16 March 2026
|1,052
|17,030.5941
|17,916,185
|17 March 2026
|1,052
|17,744.7766
|18,667,505
|18 March 2026
|1,052
|18,195.9696
|19,142,160
|19 March 2026
|1,052
|18,600.4230
|19,567,645
|20 March 2026
|1,052
|17,650.4990
|18,568,325
|Total 16-20 March 2026
|5,260
|93,861,820
|Bought from the Foundation*
|740
|17,844.4525
|13,204,895
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|38,056
|615,402,801
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|38,056
|615,402,801
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 179,894 A shares and 1,115,181 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.18% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 23 March 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 12 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 12 2026