Inspire and HPV Cancers Alliance Launch New Online Community for People Affected by HPV-Related Cancers

Arlington, VA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire, the world’s largest online community for patients and caregivers, today announced the launch of a new online community in partnership with HPV Cancers Alliance. The community creates a dedicated space where people affected by HPV-related cancers can connect with others who understand their experiences, ask questions, and access trusted information and resources.

The new community, available here , is designed to support individuals diagnosed with HPV-related cancers, survivors, caregivers, and those seeking to better understand their risk or prevention options.

HPV-related cancers affect thousands of people each year, yet many patients and caregivers report feeling isolated when navigating diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. By bringing patients together in a moderated online community, Inspire and HPV Cancers Alliance aim to provide a supportive environment where people can share their stories, learn from one another, and access reliable educational resources.

“Inspire communities exist to ensure that no one has to navigate a health journey alone,” said Brett Kleger, CEO of Inspire. “Through our partnership with HPV Cancers Alliance, we are creating a place where people affected by HPV-related cancers can connect with others who truly understand what they are going through. When patients and caregivers come together, they gain practical knowledge, emotional support, and the confidence that comes from shared experience.”

The community will also highlight educational content and resources from HPV Cancers Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing HPV-related cancers and supporting those impacted by them. By bringing the organization’s expertise into an active patient community, members will have easier access to information that helps them better understand prevention, screening, treatment, and survivorship.

“You know your body better than anyone. HPV touches so many lives, and we’re here to support you- breaking the stigma, shattering the taboos, and empowering you every step of the way." said Lillian Kreppel, CEO, HPV Cancers Alliance & Anal Cancer Survivor. “Partnering with Inspire allows us to reach people where they are already seeking connection and information. Together, we are building a space where patients and caregivers can find community, learn from one another, and feel supported throughout their journey.”

Members who join the community can:

Connect with others affected by HPV-related cancers and share personal experiences

Ask questions and learn from patients, survivors, and caregivers

Access educational resources from HPV Cancers Alliance and other trusted organizations

Participate in discussions about prevention, treatment options, survivorship, and quality of life

The community is moderated to maintain a respectful and supportive environment, ensuring members can participate safely while sharing their experiences and learning from others.

Patients, caregivers, and anyone interested in learning more about HPV-related cancers are encouraged to explore and join the community on Inspire .

About Inspire

Founded in 2005, Inspire is the world’s largest online community for patients and caregivers. More than 10 million people visit Inspire annually to find condition-specific support, share experiences, and access education across more than 3,000 health conditions. Every post is moderated to maintain a safe and welcoming environment. Inspire partners with nonprofit organizations, health companies, and research teams to ensure patient voices are heard and supported. Learn more at www.inspire.com .

About HPV Cancers Alliance