Niche Releases 2026 Best Places to Live in America Rankings, Highlighting Affordability, Employment and Education

PITTSBURGH, PA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Niche released its 2026 Best Places to Live in America rankings, highlighting notable shifts across the country, including seven new places entering the top 10.

This year’s rankings analyze more than 230 cities and 18,000 locations nationwide using a blend of comprehensive public data and millions of resident reviews, helping over 70 million people each year make more informed decisions about where to live.

Despite some movement at the top, Naperville, IL continues its run as the Best City to Live in America for the third consecutive year, reflecting strong performance across school quality, job opportunities, and overall livability. Regionally, California leads with 16 cities in the top 100, followed by Texas with 14. States like North Carolina, Florida, and Colorado continue to gain ground as population and economic growth reshape where Americans choose to live.

2026 Best Places to Live in America:

Atlantic Station, GA Colonial Village, VA Evergreen Park, CA Downtown North, CA Clarendon Hills, IL

2026 Best Cities to Live in America:

Naperville, IL Cambridge, MA The Woodlands, TX Arlington, VA Bellevue, WA

Trends in lifestyle shifts

This year’s top-ranked places are smaller, walkable communities within major metro areas, giving residents access to jobs, amenities, and transit while maintaining connected neighborhoods. Many have populations under 15,000, as demand grows for places that balance urban convenience with neighborhood livability.

“People are increasingly looking for neighborhoods that offer both access to diverse career opportunities and a strong sense of community,” said Allison Shrivastava, Economist at Niche. “These smaller, walkable communities provide the mix of amenities and livability that families and young professionals both value.”

Many of these communities are located near major economic hubs, including Silicon Valley and large Northeast metros, where robust job markets and high-quality public schools continue to attract residents.

The traditional divide between places for young professionals and families is narrowing, with many communities now ranking highly across both categories. The Niche 2026 rankings show how quickly preferences are evolving—driven by affordability pressures and demand for dining, entertainment, and walkability.

“Every life stage brings a new set of priorities, and our goal with these rankings is to help make the decision of where to live a lot easier,” said Luke Skurman, Founder and CEO of Niche. “Whether you’re a young professional, raising a family, or planning your next move, Niche gives you a clear, data-driven picture of what a community actually offers.”

The Places to Live methodology

Niche calculates its annual rankings by combining trusted public data with millions of resident reviews to capture what it’s truly like to live in a community. As the leading platform for school discovery, Niche uniquely integrates comprehensive K-12 data—helping families evaluate school quality alongside other essential factors. Data is sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and CDC to assess safety, diversity, walkability, and the health of the local housing market. Read more about Niche’s 2026 Best Places to Live methodology.

Frequently asked questions about the Best Places to Live rankings

What factors should I consider when choosing where to live?

Key factors include cost of living, job opportunities, school quality, safety, housing affordability, and access to amenities. People also consider commute times, community feel, and economic opportunity. Niche’s rankings bring these factors together for more informed decision-making.

What is the difference between a "Place" and a "City"?

Niche defines “Cities” as municipal areas with populations of 100,000 or more. “Places” is a broader category that includes neighborhoods, suburbs, and towns—offering a more detailed, local view within larger metro areas.

How can I see where my city or town ranks?

Visit https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/rankings/ to search for your location and explore rankings by state, county, and metro area.

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About Niche

Niche is modernizing the way students and families choose their best-fit schools and colleges. We believe it shouldn’t be hard to find where you belong, so it’s our mission to make it easy, transparent and free. Tens of millions of people annually use Niche’s comprehensive school profiles, student and alumni reviews, data-driven rankings and easy-to-use tools to empower informed decision-making.

Contact Info



Zach Chatham, PR Manager

zachary.chatham@niche.com

+1 412-361-5080