Purchase of shares

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 588

March 23rd, 2026

MANAGER’S TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Robert Popik notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Robert Popik has increased his shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 30 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.



After the purchase, Robert Popik owns a total of 30 shares, corresponding to 0,01 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

Robert Popik is a member of the executive management of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.

See attached information for further details.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

Attachment