Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size to Hit USD 5.22 Billion by 2035 Due to Growing Demand for Early Eye Disease Detection – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market size was valued at USD 2.79 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.22 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.47% over 2026–2035. The increasing prevalence of eye illnesses such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and cataracts is driving the market for ophthalmic diagnostic instruments.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 2.79 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 5.22 billion

CAGR: 6.47% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7185

The U.S. Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.41% over 2026–2035. Due to its highly developed ophthalmic care infrastructure, advantageous Medicare and private insurance reimbursement policies for diagnostic imaging, and a concentrated base of top device manufacturers and academic medical centers conducting cutting-edge ophthalmic research, the U.S. dominates the regional landscape.

Rising Global Burden of Ocular Diseases is Propelling Market Growth Globally

The market for ophthalmic diagnostic equipment is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of disorders that pose a danger to vision worldwide. AMD affects more than 196 million people worldwide, while diabetic retinopathy now affects about 103 million people and is expected to increase to 160 million by 2045. Health systems are being forced by these epidemiological trends to make investments in scalable, systematic diagnostic infrastructure. The addressable market base for both premium and mid-range diagnostic platforms is directly growing as a result of government-led national eye health programs, population-wide diabetic eye screening mandates, and school-based vision testing initiatives that speed up device procurement across hospitals, ophthalmic specialty clinics, and community screening centers.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Topcon Corporation

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Haag-Streit Group

Optovue, Inc.

Alcon Inc.

Bausch + Lomb

Optos plc

Icare Finland Oy

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Tomey Corporation

Reichert Technologies

Quantel Medical

Huvitz Co., Ltd.

Visionix Ltd.

CenterVue SpA

Lumenis Ltd.

Essilor Instruments

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The optical coherence tomography segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 37.82% in 2025, attributed to its unmatched clinical utility in diagnosing glaucoma, AMD, diabetic macular edema, and vitreoretinal disorders at microscopic resolution. The aberrometer & topography systems segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of 7.34% during 2026–2035, driven by the global refractive surgery boom and rising demand for precise corneal mapping in cataract pre-operative planning globally.

By End-User

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest end-user share of approximately 51.64% in 2025, underpinned by high patient volumes, comprehensive reimbursement coverage, and multi-disciplinary care integration globally. The ophthalmic clinics segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.12% through 2035, as independent and group specialty practices expand their diagnostic capabilities to compete with hospital-based services globally.

Need Any Customization Research on Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7185

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Optical Coherence Tomography

Aberrometer & Topography Systems

Fundus Camera

Ophthalmic Ultrasound

Other Devices

By End-User

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

Regional Insights:

The fastest-growing region in the market for ophthalmic diagnostic devices is Asia Pacific, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.19% through 2035 due to the region's rapidly aging population, the highest prevalence of myopia globally, which is more than 1 billion people in East Asia are currently affected, and rising rates of diabetic eye disease associated with the diabetes epidemic.

Due to a combination of high disease prevalence, highly developed healthcare infrastructure, robust reimbursement policies under Medicare and commercial insurers, and the concentrated presence of international device manufacturers and R&D facilities, North America had the largest revenue share in 2025, which is roughly 38.42%.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Carl Zeiss Meditec launched the CIRRUS HD-OCT 6000 with integrated AI-powered retinal layer segmentation and automated AMD progression tracking, expanding its diagnostic automation capabilities for high-volume retinal practices globally.

, Carl Zeiss Meditec launched the CIRRUS HD-OCT 6000 with integrated AI-powered retinal layer segmentation and automated AMD progression tracking, expanding its diagnostic automation capabilities for high-volume retinal practices globally. In August 2024, Topcon Corporation introduced its Maestro2 OCT system with enhanced wide-field retinal imaging and automated diabetic retinopathy severity scoring, expanding deployment across primary care and endocrinology practices in North America and Europe.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE PREVALENCE & SCREENING DEMAND METRICS – helps you understand the incidence of glaucoma, AMD, and diabetic retinopathy, along with diagnostic procedure volumes and unmet screening needs across regions.

– helps you understand the incidence of glaucoma, AMD, and diabetic retinopathy, along with diagnostic procedure volumes and unmet screening needs across regions. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you analyze the adoption of advanced ophthalmic technologies such as OCT, fundus imaging, and AI-enabled diagnostic platforms, along with innovation and patent trends.

– helps you analyze the adoption of advanced ophthalmic technologies such as OCT, fundus imaging, and AI-enabled diagnostic platforms, along with innovation and patent trends. CLINICAL PERFORMANCE & DIAGNOSTIC ACCURACY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate device throughput, sensitivity, specificity, and the impact of advanced imaging on early disease detection and reduced misdiagnosis.

– helps you evaluate device throughput, sensitivity, specificity, and the impact of advanced imaging on early disease detection and reduced misdiagnosis. PRICING & REIMBURSEMENT ANALYSIS – helps you assess device pricing trends, reimbursement coverage, and cost-effectiveness of automated screening versus traditional diagnostic methods.

– helps you assess device pricing trends, reimbursement coverage, and cost-effectiveness of automated screening versus traditional diagnostic methods. HEALTHCARE ACCESS & TELEOPHTHALMOLOGY TRENDS – helps you understand the expansion of remote diagnostics, screening accessibility, and the impact of teleophthalmology on device demand.

– helps you understand the expansion of remote diagnostics, screening accessibility, and the impact of teleophthalmology on device demand. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key players based on technology innovation, regulatory approvals, product portfolios, and market expansion strategies.

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.79 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.47% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Purchase Single User PDF of Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7185

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product Type

6. Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End-User

9. Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

Browse Other Reports

Optometry Equipment Market

Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Market

Ophthalmic Perimeters Market

Ophthalmic Drugs Market

Optical Coherence Tomography Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.