NEWH Announces the Deborah Herman Memorial Scholarship Fund

LOS ANGELES and CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWH, the Global Hospitality Network, has announced the establishment of the Deborah Herman Memorial Scholarship, a permanent commitment to continue the educational legacy of one of the organization's most devoted and transformative members.





Deborah Herman passed away on March 15 in Coral Gables, Florida. A member of NEWH for 37 years — joining at the age of 29 — Herman was not simply a supporter of the organization. She was woven into the fabric of it.

Over the course of her membership, Herman contributed more than $130,000 in scholarship funding, donating $10,000 or more annually for over a decade. She presented awards in person, mentored recipients, and championed student debt relief as a cause the industry could not afford to ignore.

In 2015, Herman received one of NEWH's highest recognitions: the ICON of Industry Award, the youngest industry member to ever receive it. Upon accepting the honor, she reflected on a career built entirely around purpose:

"I entered the hospitality industry at 19 and have never looked back. It is a joy to wake up every day doing what I love: bringing the fabulous products that my amazingly creative clients have designed to life. I love this industry and consider hospitality friends part of my family."

Sheila Lohmiller, Chair Emerita and Founder of NEWH, echoed that sentiment at the time of the award: "In addition to building a thriving business, Deborah has always dedicated her time to give back to the industry. Her passionate work on behalf of NEWH and its many initiatives, in addition to her work with WBENC, AHLA, and within her community in South Florida, all contribute to the ICON that she is."

NEWH will self-fund the Deborah Herman Memorial Scholarship in 2026 to ensure no gap in giving occurs in the year of her passing.

"Deborah didn't just write checks," said Chris Tucker, CEO of NEWH. "She showed up. She sat across from students, looked them in the eye, and told them this industry needed them. That is not something we allow to stop. The scholarship continues in her name, because of her example. She made that scholarship."

The renamed scholarship reflects the organization's intention to carry her legacy as a permanent, community-held commitment. NEWH invites industry members, companies, and partners to contribute to the Deborah Herman Memorial Scholarship Fund in her memory, in the spirit Herman modeled for 37 years.

Deborah Herman

A graduate of Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Deborah Herman entered the hospitality industry in 1982, beginning her career with her family's company, Fabric Innovations. She took the company over and grew Fabric Innovations into a preferred bedding and drapery vendor for major hotel brands including Westin, Aloft, Element, and Virgin Hotels, as well as Delta Airlines, where she became the largest-volume supplier that was a women-owned business in the airline's history as of 2015. Fabric Innovations was acquired by Covington Fabric & Design in 2024; Herman remained actively involved as President.

A fierce advocate for women in business, Herman held numerous distinctions throughout her career: Certified WBENC Women's Business Enterprise, 2006 South Florida Business Woman of the Year, 2006 NEWH Award of Excellence, 2007 Small Business of the Year (National Congressional Council for Small Business), and the 2015 NEWH ICON of Industry Award. She also served on the board of ASFONA, the Association of Starwood Franchisees & Owners, and on the Cornell Hospitality Advisory Board.

NEWH encourages the hospitality community to honor her through a contribution to the Deborah Herman Memorial Scholarship.

To donate or learn more, visit https://newh.org/scholarship/deborah-herman-memorial-scholarship-fund/ or contact communications@newh.org

About NEWH

NEWH, Inc. is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to scholarship, education, and business networking within the hospitality industry. NEWH has awarded over 10 million dollars in scholarships globally and continues to serve as a thought leader and connector between students, emerging professionals, and industry leaders. This rebrand and digital build signal the organization’s continued evolution as a modern, progressive network positioned for long-term growth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1362097-3d2b-44ec-aaf1-b7a15589b159