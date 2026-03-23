Meet the New Zenbook DUO (2026): More Power, More Screens, More Innovation, Pre-Orders Now Open

KEY POINTS

Built to last, designed to move: Tough and light Ceraluminum ™ build with new hideaway hinge and new keyboard docking for travel-ready durability

Tough and light Ceraluminum build with new hideaway hinge and new keyboard docking for travel-ready durability Go further, faster: 99Wh dual battery and up to Intel ® Core ™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processor deliver extended runtime and enhanced performance

99Wh dual battery and up to Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor deliver extended runtime and enhanced performance A new reality — beyond the screens: Dual 14" 3K 1000-nit ASUS Lumina Pro OLED 144Hz displays with 70% smaller gap; immersive 6-speaker audio

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced pre-orders for the Zenbook DUO (2026) UX8407, an evolution of the groundbreaking dual screen laptop that now delivers more power, greater portability, longer battery life, dual upgraded ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays, premium materials, and a fully enhanced user experience. Pre-orders are now open, with shipments expected to begin on April 8, 2026 through the ASUS Store.

Built for professionals and creators who demand performance without compromise, Zenbook DUO features a full Ceraluminum™ chassis that offers exceptional durability while maintaining a lightweight form factor. With up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 processor 388H and a 99Wh dual-battery layout, Zenbook DUO delivers extended runtime and desktop-grade performance, enabling productivity and creativity anywhere.

Engineered for an immersive experience, the compact Zenbook DUO uses dual 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED narrow-bezel displays for lifelike visuals with increased brightness and contrast, and a redesigned lay-flat that reduces the gap between the screens. The new six-speaker audio system transforms the laptop into an entertainment powerhouse. Complemented by the upgraded ScreenXpert software and a new keyboard docking system, multitasking flows naturally across both displays, all within a chassis that is 5% smaller than the previous generation.

Built to last, designed to move

Durability and mobility lie at the heart of the 2026 Zenbook DUO’s design. Every element has been refined to withstand the demands of travel, frequent use, and dynamic workflows. The full Ceraluminum™ chassis combines strength and lightness, while the new hideaway hinge and redesigned integrated kickstand ensure reliable action and stable positioning in all the operating modes. The strengthened full-size Bluetooth® keyboard — with a reinforced frame and mainboard for long-term reliability — docks safely between the OLED panels, offering protection and efficiency, with a new docking system featuring retractable pogo pins to make docking effortless and consistent, for smooth transitions between work modes.

Go further, faster

Performance meets endurance in the Zenbook DUO’s intelligent power architecture. Equipped with a high-capacity 99 Wh dual-battery system, it ensures long-lasting operation for intensive workloads. The next-generation Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 processor 388H provides a significant leap in compute and graphics efficiency, achieving up to 180 TOPS of AI performance.

Enhanced thermal management features — including precision CNC-cut vents with three times the surface area of the previous solution, and larger 97-blade fans — maintain optimal temperatures even under sustained loads. A 28% TDP uplift to 45W compared to the previous generation ensures that Zenbook DUO delivers consistent power while maintaining quiet operation.

A new reality — beyond the screens

Zenbook DUO redefines multi-display computing by integrating dual OLED displays into a unified, fluid workspace. The chassis is 5% smaller than the previous generation, and introduces the latest 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED screens along with an enhanced user experience. With a 70% reduction in the screen gap, the transition between screens is virtually seamless. These dual Dolby Vision®-certified displays each achieve up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, have a 48–144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), and feature an anti-reflection coating for impeccable HDR clarity.

Smart features elevate the user experience further: ScreenXpert software auto-detects when the lid opens beyond 175°, activating sharing and annotation tools that make collaboration effortless. The result is a viewing and working experience that feels larger than the hardware itself.

The upgraded Dolby Atmos® audio system now includes six speakers for immersive and powerful sound. It uses dual-diaphragm woofers, with front-firing tweeters hidden in the hinge mechanism.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING 1

The ASUS Zenbook DUO will be available for pre-order starting March 23, 2026, with shipments expected on April 8, 2026, through the ASUS Store, and later this year on Best Buy and the ASUS Store in the more powerful variant.

The Zenbook DUO (UX8407AA) starts at C$2,899 MSRP on the ASUS Store with an Intel® Core™ Ultra U7 processor 355, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, while the top-tier variant featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 processor 388H, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage is priced at C$3,199 MSRP on the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

Detailed specifications and pricing are available below. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 2

ASUS Zenbook DUO (2026) UX8407

Model name UX8407AA-DS71T-CA UX8407AA-BS91T-CB Material and color Ceraluminum™

Magnesium–Aluminum alloy

Moher Gray Ceraluminum™

Magnesium–Aluminum alloy

Moher Gray CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 355

2.3 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads) Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 processor 388H

2.1 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads) Display Dual displays: 14.0", 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits, 1000 nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000, 1.07 billion colors, Pantone® Validated, glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, Touch screen, screen-to-body ratio 93%, with stylus support Operating system Windows 11 Home Graphics Intel Graphics Intel Arc B390 NPU Intel NPU up to 49 TOPS Intel NPU up to 50 TOPS Main memory 32GB LPDDR5X 7467 MT/s 32GB LPDDR5x 9600 MT/s Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD



2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0x4 Connectivity WiFi 7 (802.11be)



Bluetooth® 5.4 Camera FHD (1080p) IR camera with Windows Hello



ASUS AI Camera I/O ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C®



1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



1 x HDMI® 2.1 (FRL)



1 x Audio jack Touchpad 127 x 79mm ASUS ErgoSense touchpad Audio Smart Amp Technology

Built-in speaker

Built-in array microphone

with Cortana support



Dolby Atmos® certified Battery 99Wh AC adapter 100W adapter



Output 20V DC, 5A, 100W



Input: 100~240V AC, 50 / 60Hz universal Dimensions 31.01 x 20.86 x 1.96 ~ 2.34 cm (12.21" x 8.21" x 0.77" ~ 0.92") Dimensions (keyboard only) 30.63 x 20.37 x 0.51 ~ 0.53 cm (12.06" x 8.02" x 0.20" ~ 0.21") Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) (without Bluetooth® keyboard)



1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) (with Bluetooth® keyboard) Ecolabels Energy star



RoHS Availability Pre-orders: March 23, 2026

Shipping: April 8, 2026 Q2, 2026 Where to buy ASUS Store ASUS Store



Best Buy MSRP C$2,899 C$3,199



NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Zenbook DUO Product Page: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-duo-ux8407/

2026 Zenbook DUO ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/asus-zenbook-duo-ux8407-copilot-pc.html

ASUS CES 2026 Event: https://www.asus.com/event/ces/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Lumina Pro OLED: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-lumina-oled-laptop/

ASUS ScreenXpert: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/screenxpert3/

ASUS Copilot+ PC: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/copilot-plus-pc/

ASUS Ceraluminum: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/ceraluminum-by-asus-impresses-at-london-design-festival/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

2 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f580b25c-dd5d-46be-8a35-6458725a4b95