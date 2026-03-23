Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Participate in H.C. Wainwright’s Renewable Fuels Virtual Day

PEKIN, Ill., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a producer and distributor of renewable fuel, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols, today announced that management will take part in the H.C. Wainwright Renewable Fuels Virtual Day on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

Chief Financial Officer Rob Olander will participate in a fireside chat led by Amit Dayal, Managing Director, Renewable Fuels, and Sameer Joshi, Senior Cleantech Analyst, from 11:45 am ET to 12:30 pm ET.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) produces and distributes renewable fuel, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Media and Company IR Contact:

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755

Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:

Jody Burfening, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 212-838-3777

Investorrelations@altoingredients.com