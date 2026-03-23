EZCORP to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, March 26, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (“EZCORP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, will host its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Investors may join the meeting by registering to receive dial-in information and a unique pin at

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5518e846e5c74188bc25076e7b10425b.

A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the live call concludes.

EZCORP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2025 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. EZCORP stockholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP is a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Follow EZCORP on social media:

Facebook EZPAWN Official https://www.facebook.com/EZPAWN/

EZCORP Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezcorp_official/

EZPAWN Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezpawnofficial/

EZCORP LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezcorp/

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

EZPW@elevate-ir.com

(720) 330-2829