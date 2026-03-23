CDT Identifies Rare Disease Opportunities Through Sarborg Signature Analysis, Advancing Out-Licensing Strategy

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the “Company”), today announces that it has completed initial signature mapping of its asset portfolio against Sarborg Limited’s recently curated rare disease database, identifying multiple high-potential opportunities across a range of rare and underserved indications.

The analysis, conducted using Sarborg’s proprietary AI Signature Agent platform, evaluated CDT’s portfolio of assets, including its solid-form patent portfolio and its licensed AstraZeneca compounds AZD1656 and AZD5658, against a database of approximately 1,700 rare disease signatures. The Company reports that this work has generated a number of highly differentiated and statistically significant matches across therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, infectious disease, paediatric and ophthalmology, highlighting potential applications in orphan diseases.

The Company believes these findings are particularly significant given the increasing regulatory and commercial incentives associated with rare disease development. Programs targeting rare indications may benefit from expedited regulatory pathways, smaller and more efficient clinical trial designs, and enhanced market exclusivity, which together can materially reduce development timelines and capital requirements.

CDT intends to selectively advance these opportunities through focused, small-scale preclinical validation studies, including targeted in vivo work, to further support the underlying signature data. The resulting datasets are expected to form comprehensive packages designed to support early-stage out-licensing discussions with potential partners.

CDT’s strategy remains to identify high-value opportunities through rapid, data-driven analysis and to partner these assets at an early stage with pharmaceutical companies or specialist investors seeking to advance development. CDT believes that the combination of Sarborg’s signature intelligence platform and its growing intellectual property portfolio provides a differentiated approach to identifying and monetising therapeutic opportunities, particularly in areas of high unmet medical need.

In addition, the Company notes that certain identified opportunities fall within oncology settings associated with limited or no currently marketed therapies, further reinforcing the potential to address underserved patient populations while creating attractive partnership propositions.

For further information or to discuss potential partnership opportunities, please contact the Company at info@cdtequity.com.

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT are committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT's future results of operations and financial position, CDT's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development cost timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company’s common stock; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that CDT's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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CDT Equity Inc.

Info@cdtequity.com