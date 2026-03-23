House of Doge Welcomes New SEC Guidance Providing Clarity on Crypto Assets Like Dogecoin

NEW YORK and MIAMI, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, along with merger partner Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ: TBH), today welcomed new guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) providing greater clarity on how crypto assets are evaluated under U.S. law.¹

Clarity That Supports Long-Term Innovation

The guidance marks an important step forward for the industry, recognizing that not all digital assets are designed or function as investment contracts. Some operate more like commodities or digital goods, depending on how they are used and structured, a distinction that is particularly relevant for assets like Dogecoin, which have evolved around utility, accessibility, and real-world usage.

Clearer regulatory direction helps reduce uncertainty across the crypto ecosystem, giving builders, partners, and businesses greater confidence to develop products that bring digital assets into everyday financial experiences. House of Doge views this as a meaningful step toward aligning innovation with regulatory expectations in the United States.

Building Utility Around Dogecoin

While the guidance focuses on classification, House of Doge remains focused on what comes next: real-world utility. The company is actively developing infrastructure that enables Dogecoin to be used seamlessly across the payments ecosystem, including:

Spending Dogecoin in everyday transactions

Enabling simple, instant peer-to-peer payments

Supporting merchant acceptance online and in-store

Integrating Dogecoin into familiar financial experiences like payment cards

As the industry continues to mature, the ability for digital assets to function within existing financial systems will be critical to long-term adoption. House of Doge is building toward that future—bridging Dogecoin with modern payment infrastructure to make it more usable, more accessible, and more relevant in everyday life.

"Greater regulatory clarity is an important step forward for the entire digital asset ecosystem. It helps distinguish between assets designed for investment and those that are better suited for utility and payments. Dogecoin has always stood apart in how it's used by everyday people, and this clarity supports the continued development of real-world applications. At House of Doge, we are focused on building the infrastructure that brings that utility to life, making Dogecoin easier to use, easier to access, and seamlessly integrated into the broader payments ecosystem." - Marco Margiotta, CEO, House of Doge.

"I spent over a decade as a securities lawyer understanding exactly how value is structured, defended, and scaled at the institutional level, and this merger was built with that same precision. The new SEC guidance confirms what we've known all along: Dogecoin isn't a speculative instrument; it's a people's currency with real utility, and the regulatory framework is finally catching up to that reality. For Brag House and House of Doge, this isn't a tailwind; rather, it's validation. We've done the work, we have the infrastructure, and now we have the clarity to execute at scale" - Lavell Juan Malloy, II, CEO, Brag House.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

Media Contacts

House of Doge

Angela Gorman

Communications Director

Email: angela@houseofdoge.com

Tel: (917) 348-0083

Brag House Holdings

Fatema Bhabrawala

VP, f Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

Investor Relations Contact

Brag House Holdings

Adele Carey

SVP, Investor Relations

ir@thebraghouse.com

¹ SEC Press Release 2026-30: sec.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2026-30-sec-clarifies-application-federal-securities-laws-crypto-assets