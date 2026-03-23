Knight Amends Normal Course Issuer Bid

MONTREAL, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or the "Company"), a pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to amend the Company’s previously announced Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") to increase the maximum number of common shares (the “Common Shares”) that it intends to repurchase for cancellation during the 12-month period ending August 21, 2026, from 3,000,000 Common Shares to 6,190,493 Common Shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of Common Shares as at August 8, 2025. All other terms and conditions of the NCIB remain unchanged.

The Common Shares may be purchased for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX or through alternative Canadian trading systems at times and in numbers to be determined by the Company. During the period from August 22, 2025 to March 19, 2026 inclusively, the Company purchased 1,767,300 Common Shares through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems at a weighted average price per share of $6.08.

Knight has amended its automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with its broker to reflect the increased number of Common Shares authorized for repurchase under the amended NCIB. Under the ASPP, Knight’s broker may repurchase Common Shares which it would ordinarily not be permitted to due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Common Shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

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