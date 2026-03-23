Web3 Festival Unveils 2026 Speaker Lineup, Featuring Leaders from BlackRock, OKX, Solana, Sharplink and Ondo

Hong Kong, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its return on 20-23 April at HKCEC.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“Web3 Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, is Asia's premiere crypto conference since 2023. Now in its 4th year, this four-day event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts across the globe to connect, learn and be inspired.

In-Depth Discussions to Navigate the Web3 Landscape

Web3 Festival 2026 has set the agenda for Web3 growth and innovation, focusing mainly on traditional finance and crypto finance, AI + Web3, and RWAs.

The Convergence of Traditional Finance and Crypto Finance - This year’s Web3 Festival brings together leading global financial institutions to engage in dialogues with crypto-native forces. Discussions will be centered on the game-changing stablecoins and the emergence of a new global payment system.

AI + Web3 - The synergistic evolution of AI and blockchain is giving rise to a new generation of financial infrastructure. As AI evolves from a “conversational assistant” into on-chain entities capable of autonomously executing economic activities—such as OpenClaw—and as protocols like x402 and standards like ERC-8004 are paving the way for an AI-driven agent economy, the boundaries of technological convergence are being pushed ever forward. Many AI-native projects, Web3 pioneers, and leading investment institutions will be gathered for dialogues exploring the future of AI and Web3 integration.

RWAs - RWA serves as a critical bridge connecting traditional finance with the digital economy. Web3 Festival 2026 unites globally renowned institutions like BlackRock, CICC, and Deloitte China Hong Kong, alongside top-tier law firms and securities organizations, to explore the practical guidance and future landscape of global RWA issuance.





Incredible Speaker Lineup Released

The conference will convene top experts and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices and gain perspectives on today’s evolving Web3 landscape.

Featured speakers include:

Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission

Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group

Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

Zhao Yao, Distinguished Senior Research Fellow, National Institution for Finance & Development

Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs

Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation

Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink

Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions

Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global

Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC

Robert Lui, Deloitte China Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader; Member of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development

DIAO Zhihai, Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC

Chris Lee, Vice President, ETF China Asset Management (Hong Kong)

Gavin Wang, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, SNZ Holding & SNZ Capital

Phil Kang, CEO, ZR Financial Group

David Lee, Chairman, Global FinTech Institute

Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance

Ru Haiyang, CEO, HashKey Exchange Business Group

Anna Liu, HashKey Tokenisation CEO, HashKey Group

Rita Liu, CEO, RD Technologies

Leo Lin, Founder, Arkreen

Franklin Bi, General Partner, Pantera Capital

Henrique Centieiro, CIO, Maverick Capital

John Cahill, COO, Galaxy Digital Asia

Livio Weng, CEO, Bitfire

Zhang Yufan, Founding Partner, NewTrails Capital

Cynthia Wu, Founding Partner & Chief Commercial Officer, Matrixport

Arda Senoz, Ecosystem Lead, Alchemy Pay

Andrew Fei, Partner, King & Wood Mallesons

Lana ZHAO, Chief Representative of Hong Kong Station, Sina Finance

Chen Shanlong, Head of Asia, XDC Network

Ben Zhai, CEO, Robo.ai

Raj Kamal, CEO, TransFi

Jacqueline Qiao, Partner, JunHe LLP

Patty Tu, Web 3.0 Business Research Manager | Innovation and R&D, China Mobile (Hong Kong) Innovation Research Institute Co., Ltd

Jianqiu Chen, Executive Director, Hong Kong Robotics Group Holding Limited

Zhang Baolong, Chief Strategic Advisor, Finanx AI

Ivy Peng, Founder, Zillion Intelligence

Shukyee Ma, Chief Strategy Officer, Plume

Kang Shen, Founder, Hash Global

*Speakers are presented in no particular order.

A Strong Partner Network

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 has forged a strategic alliance with Cyberport and the region’s trade statutory body, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). Furthermore, the event has revealed an impressive lineup of 2026 sponsors so far, including:

Title: OKX Wallet

Platinum: Finanx AI, MSX, Qtum, TokenPocket, Zircon Securities

Co-organizer: Arkreen, RD Technologies, SNZ

Exclusive Dinner Sponsor: Sui Foundation

Gold: Alchemy Pay, MaxQuant

Primary: Anubis Chain, bitbaby, CoinP, ENI Network, HappyMeta, Hotcoin, SlowMist, Websea

Secondary: Aspire, ChainUp, Digital Reserve, Ellipal, Fufuture, Passey, PlatON, SoonTech, W3SA-HK, Zbit

Tertiary: Alpha Hunter, Black Water, Cobo Global, DeSaFa, EcoSync, Evolving Capital, iCloser, RWA.LTD, TiDB, Upay, XBIT

Open Stage: 0G, Boundless, DESUN SINGULARITY

*Same-tiered are presented in alphabetical order.

Additionally, media outlets including BlockTempo, Caixin Global, CoinNess, Foresight News, PANews, TechFlow, Wu Blockchain, Sina Finance, ZEX PR WIRE, and Zhihu (in alphabetical order) will host exhibitions on site.

Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20 - 23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026



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