Publicis enters 2026 at #1 in the US and China

Despite market consolidation, Groupe will continue to lead on media billings

in key markets for global clients

March 23, 2026 – Paris – Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] Publicis once again largely outpaced competition on new business for the 7th year in a row, according to Comvergence’s New Business Barometer1, published today.

The report reveals that Publicis was #1 in 2025 global new business performance, winning c.6 times more total billings than the nearest peer, while also ranking first on global and regional net new business.

In the U.S., the Groupe increased its share of billings from 36% to 42%2, confirming its leadership despite last year’s consolidation of the 3rd and 4th players. The same trend is visible in China, where Publicis’ new business means the group is confirming and increasing its lead with almost 20%3 of media billings.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe commented: “At a moment when the industry is dominated by wide-ranging cost-cutting due restructuring and consolidation, Publicis is once again demonstrating its relentless focus on innovating for our clients and the strength of our growth model.

Despite Omnicom taking over IPG to become the largest player in 2026, the outstanding efforts of our teams and the scale of ourgrowth in 2025 mean that this year we are maintaining and increasing our leadership position as the #1 media buyer in the U.S. and China, the two most important markets for global clients, where scale still matters.”

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 114,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | X | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Viva la Difference!

Contact Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications +33 (0)1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com Michelle McGowan Corporate Communications +1 312 315 5259 michelle.mcgowan@publicisgroupe.com Eleanor Conroy Corporate Communications +447736746466 eleanor.conroy@publicisgroupe.com





1 Comvergence Final 2025 New Business Barometer Report

2 Source : Comvergence CARD database as of 20th March 2026

3 Source : Comvergence CARD database as of March 2026