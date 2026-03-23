Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – A tumultuous situation creates strong results



Monday, March 23, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,



The present situation is tumultuous, leading to very strong results.

The first quarter of 2026 is expected to be much better than the last quarter of 2025, which were reported February 26, 2026.

The infomation below shows the excellent performance.

Fixture 1) From the US Gulf via Cape Good Hope to the Far East. The TCE is USD 175,000 over 85 days.

Fixture 2) From West Africa to Asia. The TCE is USD 77,000 over 65 days.

Fixture 3) A 90-day fixture. The TCE rate is USD 88,000 per day.

Fixture 4) A voyage from the Baltic to Asia. The TCE is USD 150,000 over 60 days.

Fixture 5) From Guyana to Europe. The TCE is USD 41,000 over 58 days.

Fixture 6) From West Africa to Asia. The TCE is USD 94,000 over 54 days.

Fixtures 5 & 6 were concluded before the Middle East war broke out Feb 28 th.

Our operating costs are about USD 9,000/day.



Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171



