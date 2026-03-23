Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Size to Reach USD 17.39 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Medication Safety and Workflow Efficiency – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Pharmacy Automation Devices Market size was valued at USD 6.62 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.39 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.14% over 2026–2035. The demand for healthcare organizations to save costs while enhancing patient safety results, as well as an increase in prescription fills and drug errors, are driving the market for pharmacy automation systems globally.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 6.62 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 17.39 billion

CAGR: 10.14% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market was valued at USD 2.68 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.12 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.23% over 2026–2035. Due to its large number of hospitals and retail pharmacies, strict pharmaceutical safety laws, and robust capital investment bases of integrated healthcare delivery networks, the United States leads the global market for pharmacy automation systems.

Market Expansion is Driven by the Rising Medication Errors and Patient Safety Mandates Globally

Healthcare facilities and regulatory bodies are under pressure to require the use of automated pharmacy systems due to growing concerns about medication errors in terms of dispensing, adverse drug events, and pharmacy-related patient harm. In fact, to increase the accuracy of the medication usage process, the Joint Commission, FDA, and CMS guidelines together stress the use of robotic systems, automated dispensing cabinets, and barcode medication administration systems. The demand for pharmacy automation systems is being directly impacted by these patient safety initiatives, creating a persistent and growing addressable market opportunity across all deployment categories globally.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Omnicell, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Swisslog Healthcare

Capsa Healthcare

ScriptPro LLC

ARxIUM

Parata Systems

Innovation Associates, Inc.

RxMedic Systems

TCGRx

Yuyama Co., Ltd.

TOSHO Inc.

Willach Pharmacy Solutions

Kirby Lester (Capsa Healthcare)

McKesson Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Talyst (Omnicell)

Pearson Medical Technologies

AutoMed Technologies

Medline Industries, LP

Segmentation Analysis:

By Distribution Model

In 2025, the bulk of the revenue, accounting for 62.47%, came from centralized distribution as a result of pharmacy operations consolidation, low-cost redundancy of drug inventories and economies of scale. The decentralized segment is expected to register the highest growth with a CAGR of 11.58% due to increasing point-of-care dispensing at nursing units, emergency departments, and ambulatory clinics.

By Product

The medication dispensing systems segment held the largest revenue share of 48.35% in 2025 due to the extensive use of automated dispensing cabinets, robotic dispensing systems, and carousels in inpatient and outpatient pharmacies. The packaging and labeling systems segment is predicted to attain the maximum CAGR of 11.23% during 2026 to 2035, influenced by the expanding need for unit-dose blister packaging automation systems globally.

By End-Use

The highest share of 45.18% was seen in inpatient pharmacies in 2025, fueled by stringent medication safety standards, high patient census globally. Pharmacy benefit management organizations and mail-order pharmacy operations are poised to experience the highest CAGR of 12.07% from 2026 to 2035, driven by increasing prescription volumes and inpatient pharmacy operations in specialty drug dispensing globally.

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Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Medication Dispensing Systems Robots/Robotic Automated Dispensing Systems Carousels Automated Dispensing Cabinets

Packaging and Labeling Systems

Storage and Retrieval Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Tabletop Tablet Counters

By Distribution Model

Centralized

Decentralized

By End-Use

Retail Pharmacy

Inpatient Pharmacies

Outpatient Pharmacies

Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations and Mail-Order Pharmacies

Regional Insights:

With the highest CAGR of 12.18%, the Asia Pacific section of the global pharmacy automation devices market is the one that is expanding the fastest. The region’s growth is driven by the rapid expansion of hospital infrastructure in developing nations, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, and the governments' investments in healthcare, which are propelling changes in pharmaceutical regulations.

Due to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, strict pharmaceutical safety regulations, and institutional investment in pharmacy technology modernization, North America held the largest share of the pharmacy automation devices market in 2025, which is more than 43.52%.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Omnicell launched its next-generation Central Pharmacy Robot with enhanced AI-driven inventory optimization capabilities, enabling high-throughput automated dispensing for large health system pharmacy operations across North America and Europe.

, Omnicell launched its next-generation Central Pharmacy Robot with enhanced AI-driven inventory optimization capabilities, enabling high-throughput automated dispensing for large health system pharmacy operations across North America and Europe. In July 2024, BD introduced an upgraded Pyxis MedStation ES system featuring advanced biometric authentication and real-time controlled substance monitoring, strengthening its automated dispensing cabinet leadership across U.S. hospital and ambulatory pharmacy markets.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MEDICATION SAFETY & ERROR REDUCTION METRICS – helps you evaluate dispensing accuracy improvements, reduction in medication errors, and enhanced patient safety outcomes through automation technologies.

– helps you evaluate dispensing accuracy improvements, reduction in medication errors, and enhanced patient safety outcomes through automation technologies. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & WORKFLOW OPTIMIZATION – helps you assess prescription processing speed, workflow automation benefits, pharmacist productivity gains, and overall ROI from automation deployment.

– helps you assess prescription processing speed, workflow automation benefits, pharmacist productivity gains, and overall ROI from automation deployment. INVENTORY MANAGEMENT & WASTE REDUCTION METRICS – helps you understand inventory turnover improvements, reduction in drug expiry waste, and enhanced stock visibility minimizing stockouts.

– helps you understand inventory turnover improvements, reduction in drug expiry waste, and enhanced stock visibility minimizing stockouts. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify how automated systems improve resilience against drug shortages through real-time tracking and automated procurement triggers.

– helps you identify how automated systems improve resilience against drug shortages through real-time tracking and automated procurement triggers. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you analyze adherence to FDA, USP, and compounding standards along with integration of compliance tracking systems.

– helps you analyze adherence to FDA, USP, and compounding standards along with integration of compliance tracking systems. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover the adoption of advanced pharmacy automation solutions including robotics, barcode systems, EHR/CPOE integration, and cybersecurity-enabled platforms.

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.62 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 17.39 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.14% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product

6. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Distribution Model

7. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End-Use

8. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

12. Disclaimer

13. Appendix

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