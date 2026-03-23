A Little Bit of Yellow, A Whole Lot of Green: Garden Beau Brings Minion Park to Life

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behind the joyful chaos of Minion Park at Universal Studios Singapore—the squealing children, the dancing characters, the unmistakable pop of yellow—there is something quieter at work. Something green.





Garden Beau Private Limited, a subsidiary of GEBE Environmental Technology Limited, has completed the landscape installation for the new zone, bringing the beloved world of the Minions to life through living greenery.

As part of Resorts World Sentosa's S$6.8 billion "RWS 2.0" expansion, Minion Park opened on February 14, 2025, as the first major attraction to launch under the integrated resort's transformation plan. Garden Beau was entrusted with the full landscape installation and maintenance preparation for the zone—a task that required as much imagination as horticultural expertise.

"We were given a vision to bring to life," said Gek Hong (Joyce) Toh, CEO of GEBE Environmental Technology Limited. "The creative team at Universal had designed something wonderful, and our job was to make it real. No plastic plants. No shortcuts."

The Minion universe is defined by bright primary colours—yellows, blues, reds. Garden Beau's horticulturists carefully selected plant varieties with deep greens to make the iconic yellow pop, soft textures to balance the hard lines of the buildings, and strategically placed flowering plants to add colour without overwhelming the theming.





Bringing the vision to life was a delicate balancing act. The landscaping needed to feel playful without looking neglected. Garden Beau's team spent weeks finding that sweet spot—planting, stepping back, adjusting until the environment felt alive. Until it felt like somewhere Minions might actually live.

Construction for Minion Park began in mid-2022, and Garden Beau completed its scope within a compressed one-year timeline. The landscaping team worked closely with main contractors, fitting their work into tight windows between structural milestones. Plant too early, and construction traffic would cause damage. Plant too late, and nothing would establish before opening. The coordination was immense, but so was the team's determination.

"The first time I walked through the completed park, I found myself watching the visitors more than the plants," Toh recalled. "Children pointing at the greenery without even realising they were noticing it. But if the plants had been plastic, they would have felt something was off. That's the best compliment."

Universal Studios Singapore has been one of Garden Beau's proudest projects since the park first opened. The company has worked on various zones over the years, watching Southeast Asia's first Universal Studios grow into a premier tourist destination.

But Minion Park holds a special place.

"After years of working on forest restoration projects—the quiet work of watching ecosystems heal—it was a joy to build something that makes people laugh out loud," Toh said. "The Minions are pure fun. And sometimes, fun matters just as much as everything else."

The completion of Minion Park adds to Garden Beau's extensive portfolio of major projects in Singapore, which includes landscape works for the Mandai Rainforest revitalisation and numerous commercial, residential, and hospitality developments across the city-state.





About Garden Beau Private Limited

Founded in 1991, Garden Beau Private Limited is a nature-based solution company specialising in forest rejuvenation, environment improvements and landscape installation and maintenance. With over three decades of experience, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for major developments across Singapore, combining technical expertise with a deep commitment to environmental stewardship. Garden Beau Private Limited is a subsidiary of GEBE Environmental Technology Limited.

About GEBE Environmental Technology Limited

GEBE Environmental Technology Limited is an integrated environmental solutions provider dedicated to sustainable development. Through its subsidiaries, including Garden Beau Private Limited, the company delivers expertise in landscaping, environmental restoration, and nature-based solutions.

Media Contact:

Gek Hong (Joyce) Toh

CEO of GEBE Environmental Technology Limited

joycetay@gebe.limited

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