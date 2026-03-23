360 Privacy Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSAC Conference 2026

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Privacy is proud to announce it has won the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, in the Digital Execution Protection category.

"Most cybersecurity solutions stop at the digital perimeter. We built 360 Privacy because we saw what happens when personal information falls into the wrong hands. The threats don't stay digital. This recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine validates our belief that real protection requires real people, not just algorithms. Our team's backgrounds in special operations, intelligence and executive protection give us a perspective that purely tech-driven solutions simply can't replicate," said Adam Jackson, CEO of 360 Privacy.

“360 Privacy embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate risk,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

360 Privacy is proud to be among this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy, the leader in digital executive protection solutions, provides the essential security layer that bridges the gap between cybersecurity and physical security, protecting identities, assets and reputations of corporate executives, athletes, high net-worth families, and other high-profile individuals. Its tiered approach to managing digital identity combines proprietary technology and automation with human expertise to prevent, monitor, and remediate high-risk threats across the attack surface, and both the deep and dark web. With decades of experience in military special operations, law enforcement, intelligence, technology, and executive protection, 360 Privacy is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, professional sports organizations, and ultra-high-net-worth families, to safeguard their assets, reputation, and sensitive information. To learn more, please visit: https://www.360privacy.io

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s fourteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Media Contact – 360 Privacy:

Connect Marketing for 360 Privacy

Sherri Walkenhorst

801-373-7888

sherriw@connectmarketing.com

CDM Media Inquiries: