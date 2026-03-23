Lipton Hard Iced Tea Drops a Zero Sugar Game-Changer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big news for hard tea fans: Lipton Hard Iced Tea is introducing a new, zero-sugar option with a refreshing twist. Meet Lipton Hard Iced Tea Zero Sugar—delivering the same iconic flavor of the Lipton brand, now with 0g sugar and just 95 calories per serving.

“Fans already love the crisp, refreshing taste of Lipton Hard Iced Tea, and now we’re bringing them a lighter option that doesn’t compromise on flavor,” said Lisa Texido, brand director, Lipton Hard Iced Tea. “Lipton Hard Iced Tea Zero Sugar delivers that same classic hard tea flavor people know and love—with zero sugar and just 95 calories.”





Crafted with America’s favorite tea, this new addition delivers a smooth, perfectly balanced taste with a clean, refreshing finish that keeps every moment feeling easy. Whether it’s backyard hangs, game day cheers, or spontaneous good times, Lipton Hard Iced Tea Zero Sugar is ready to show up and stand out. And with 5% ABV, it’s just as sessionable and satisfying as the original lineup.

With over 130 years of tea expertise, Lipton brings the same trusted flavor and quality to every can of Lipton hard Iced Tea.

Lipton Hard Iced Tea Zero Sugar is available now at select retailers nationwide, with broader distribution rolling out in the coming months. To find it near you, visit www.liptonhardtea.com/find.

About Lipton Hard Iced Tea :

Lipton Hard Iced Tea is a line of non-carbonated alcoholic beverages made with real brewed Lipton tea, natural flavors, and a premium triple-filtered malt base, all at 5% ABV. The original portfolio features just-sweet-enough flavors like Lemon, Peach, Strawberry, Half & Half, and Citrus Green Tea. The new Lipton Hard Iced Tea Zero Sugar delivers the same smooth, refreshing taste with 5% ABV, 95 calories and zero sugar, available in Half & Half, Raspberry, Lemon and Peach. Stay connected with Lipton Hard Iced Tea on Instagram: @liptonhardtea. For more information, visit www.liptonhardtea.com.

Always enjoy responsibly. 21+ Malt Beverages with Natural Flavors. © 2026 The Sunrise Brewing Company, Rochester, NY. Per 12 Fl. Oz. Serving Average Analysis: Calories 95, Carbohydrates 0g, Protein 0g, Fat 0g. LIPTON and the Lipton logo are registered trademarks and used under license by FIFCO USA.

Media Contact

Carla M. Mancuso

585-317-9268

carla.mancuso@fifco.com

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