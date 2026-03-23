Apiiro Redefines Design-Phase Security with AI Threat Modeling Built for the AI Coding Agent Era–Preventing Risks Before Code Exists

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , the leading agentic application security platform, today announced AI Threat Modeling, a new capability within Apiiro Guardian Agent that automatically generates architecture-aware threat models to identify security and compliance risks before code exists. AI Threat Modeling allows enterprises to prevent risks at the speed of AI, whether developing first-party applications, delivering third-party applications to the cloud, or addressing the new attack surface created by AI capabilities embedded directly into these applications.

Legacy Threat Modeling Is Broken. AI Coding Agents Made It Irrelevant.

Legacy threat modeling tools begin and end at the design phase, analyzing diagrams and spreadsheets disconnected from the code and artifacts that actually ship, the runtime environment where they run, and the compensating controls already in place.

AI coding agents have eliminated the legacy threat modeling process. They generate code and deploy artifacts to production faster than any manual process can keep pace and change software architectures every minute. The monthly threat modeling workshops were already failing, and now they're actively blocking business growth. This is why threat modeling has become a top-down priority–a CISO and CIO-level initiative.

Standalone threat modeling tools share 3 fatal flaws:

They're blind – With no visibility into code or runtime, they flag threats already mitigated by existing controls, wasting cycles on risks that don't matter. They're slow – They take days or weeks, producing threat models that are outdated before they're reviewed, while AI agents generate code in minutes. They're unverifiable – They produce countermeasures but have no way to confirm those countermeasures were ever implemented in code, leaving the most dangerous gap in enterprise security completely open.





"Legacy standalone threat modeling tools were built for a previous era of software development," said Idan Plotnik, Co-Founder and CEO of Apiiro. "In the AI era – where agents generate code, deploy artifacts, and change your software architecture every minute – enterprises need a complete agentic application security platform that can prevent design risks seamlessly and effectively."

What Apiiro AI Threat Modeling Delivers

Apiiro's Guardian Agent AI Threat Modeling capability is built on Apiiro's patented Deep Code Analysis (DCA) technology, which continuously discovers, inventories, and visualizes the software architecture from code to runtime. AI Threat Modeling applies STRIDE and other frameworks against the organization's actual software architecture across code, artifacts, cloud, and infrastructure layers – providing contextualized countermeasures tailored to the organization's architecture and policies.

Threat modeling in seconds, on every artifact. Apiiro integrates across the software development lifecycle (SDLC)-including ticketing and wiki systems to automatically and continuously analyze every feature request and epic, while supporting on-demand threat models from uploaded diagrams, product design specification documents, or a screenshot of a whiteboard to identify design-phase risks.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Apiiro integrates across the software development lifecycle (SDLC)-including ticketing and wiki systems to automatically and continuously analyze every feature request and epic, while supporting on-demand threat models from uploaded diagrams, product design specification documents, or a screenshot of a whiteboard to identify design-phase risks.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Architecture-grounded analysis. Identify threats and prevent real risk based on actual software architecture with deep code-to-runtime context, existing compensating controls, and organizational policies-not assumptions in a static diagram.

Identify threats and prevent real risk based on actual software architecture with deep code-to-runtime context, existing compensating controls, and organizational policies-not assumptions in a static diagram. Preventing risks before code exists. Enriching the AI coding prompts with contextual security and compliance guidance through Apiiro's patent-pending Guardian Agent Secure Prompt capability-turning threat modeling from a developer gate into seamless, secured, and compliant software development and delivery.

Enriching the AI coding prompts with contextual security and compliance guidance through Apiiro's patent-pending Guardian Agent capability-turning threat modeling from a developer gate into seamless, secured, and compliant software development and delivery. Continuous drift detection. Automatically compare threat models against actual implementation to surface drift between design intent, AI coding prompts, and real code behavior-the gap where breaches live.

Automatically compare threat models against actual implementation to surface drift between design intent, AI coding prompts, and real code behavior-the gap where breaches live. Zero context switching. Accessible through the Guardian Agent in the IDE, the CLI, the UI AI chat, or in a dedicated threat modeling UI experience.





AI Threat Modeling expands the capabilities of Apiiro Guardian Agent, the AI AppSec agent that prevents vulnerable and non-compliant code before generation. By embedding AI threat modeling into the earliest phase of the development lifecycle, Apiiro enables organizations to shift from reactive vulnerability detection to proactive risk prevention-seamlessly integrated into the development and delivery workflow, not bolted on beside it.

AI Threat Modeling will be showcased and available for demos during RSA Conference 2026. To meet with the Apiiro team, send us an email at guardian@apiiro.com or schedule a demo: apiiro.com/rsa-conference-2026/

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About Apiiro

Apiiro is the Agentic Application Security Platform. Its Guardian Agent seamlessly guards AI coding agents and prevents non-compliant and vulnerable code before generation. Fortune 500 companies including BlackRock, TIAA, USAA, Bloomberg, SoFi, and Shell rely on Apiiro's patented Deep Code Analysis (DCA) technology to continuously discover, inventory, and visualize their software architecture graph from code to runtime. This enables automated assessment, detection, prioritization, remediation, and prevention of application risks at scale.