Helen of Troy Limited Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Helen of Troy Limited (“Helen of Troy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HELE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/helen-of-troy-limited. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Helen of Troy’s stock price plummeted $6.90 per share, or 24.99%, to close at $20.71 per share on October 9, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This massive valuation collapse was triggered by an October 9, 2025, report detailing the Company's financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The primary driver of the market's negative reaction was a significant deterioration in top-line performance, as the Company revealed an approximately 8.9% year-over-year decline in consolidated net sales, which fell to roughly $431.8 million.

The valuation collapse was further exacerbated by a staggering GAAP diluted loss per share of $13.44, a figure management attributed in part to substantial impairment charges. Even when adjusting for one-time items, the Company's performance signaled deep operational distress, with adjusted diluted earnings per share reaching only approximately $0.59—a sharp drop from the $1.21 reported in the prior-year period. The revelation of these shrinking margins and the massive bottom-line loss led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market processed the implications for the Company's long-term growth and stability.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising