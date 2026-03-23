EFESO Introduces Energy & Oil & Gas Advisory Board, Assembling Senior Industry Leaders to Guide Clients Through Transformational Change

HOUSTON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFESO Management Consultants, the leading global pure player in operations strategy and performance improvement, today announced the formation of an Energy & Oil & Gas advisory board, bringing together a select group of senior industry leaders to provide clients with strategic guidance and deepen the firm’s collaboration across the energy sector.

The board is comprised of accomplished executives in upstream, midstream, and downstream operations, who each have more than three decades of industry experience. Advisory board members will collaborate with EFESO consultants and clients on industry insights, emerging operational challenges, and new opportunities to drive performance improvement across operations.

Inaugural members of the board include:

Chris Erickson, Former ExxonMobil Executive – With 30+ years of global leadership experience in refining, marketing, engineering, and large-scale operations, Erickson now advises on strategy, M&A, risk management, and building high-performing leadership teams across multiple industries.

Former ExxonMobil Executive – With 30+ years of global leadership experience in refining, marketing, engineering, and large-scale operations, Erickson now advises on strategy, M&A, risk management, and building high-performing leadership teams across multiple industries. Robert Herman , Former President, Refining of Philips 66 and Former ConocoPhilips Executive – Herman has more than 30 years of leadership experience in refining, operations, and safety across the oil and gas industry and has overseen major midstream and operational initiatives while serving on multiple industry boards.

, Former President, Refining of Philips 66 and Former ConocoPhilips Executive – Herman has more than 30 years of leadership experience in refining, operations, and safety across the oil and gas industry and has overseen major midstream and operational initiatives while serving on multiple industry boards. Dan Coombs , Former LyondellBasell and Chevron Phillips Executive – A chemical engineer by trade, Coombs has nearly 50 years of industry experience across technical and leadership roles. He currently serves as a Trustee of the AIChE Foundation and Chairperson of its Corporate Council.

, Former LyondellBasell and Chevron Phillips Executive – A chemical engineer by trade, Coombs has nearly 50 years of industry experience across technical and leadership roles. He currently serves as a Trustee of the AIChE Foundation and Chairperson of its Corporate Council. Bret Woltjen, Former Vice President, Cheniere Energy Inc. and Former Vice President, Royal Dutch Shell – Woltjen has more than 37 years of leadership experience in the oil and gas industry across LNG, refining, and chemicals, and has led global manufacturing performance initiatives.

Former Vice President, Cheniere Energy Inc. and Former Vice President, Royal Dutch Shell – Woltjen has more than 37 years of leadership experience in the oil and gas industry across LNG, refining, and chemicals, and has led global manufacturing performance initiatives. Walter Pinto , Former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer EnLink Midstream – Pinto led operations and strategic execution across EnLink Midstream’s assets, bringing deep experience in the energy and midstream sectors. His focus centers on operational performance, growth, and infrastructure development.

, Former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer EnLink Midstream – Pinto led operations and strategic execution across EnLink Midstream’s assets, bringing deep experience in the energy and midstream sectors. His focus centers on operational performance, growth, and infrastructure development. Lori Fremin, Former President, HC Manvel Inc., and Former Deep Water General Manager, Shell – Fremin is a seasoned engineering and operations executive with expertise across the energy and petrochemical sectors. She has delivered nearly $2 billion in value by driving operational excellence and large-scale performance improvements in asset-intensive organizations.

"By bringing together this collection of experts and combining their knowledge with EFESO’s operational improvement capabilities, the Energy & Oil & Gas Advisory Board will directly enhance the results we deliver for clients – improving reliability, elevating front line performance, and strengthening coordination between maintenance and operation,” says Andreas Doerken, Chief Executive Officer, EFESO Americas. “The caliber of this board further reinforces our commitment to delivering world‑class consulting expertise to companies operating in complex, high‑stakes environments like the energy sector.”

Energy companies today are under significant pressure to improve operational performance while managing aging infrastructure, capital constraints, workforce transitions, and evolving market dynamics. Adding the advisory board’s knowledge and expertise to EFESO’s network of global consultants further enhances its ability to help organizations across the energy value stream improve asset reliability, optimize maintenance and capital execution, and implement operational excellence programs that increase productivity and reduce downtime.

For more information, visit https://www.argoconsulting.com/industries/energy-natural-resources/

About EFESO Management Consultants

EFESO Management Consultants is the leading global pure player in operations strategy and performance improvement. We are committed to delivering real results, across industries. Working in tandem with global brands, mid-sized companies, and Private Equity, we drive success through 1,500+ projects annually in over 75 countries.

EFESO. Real Results, Together

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