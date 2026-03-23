Property Leads Launches Live Transfer System to Connect Real Estate Investors with Motivated Sellers Directly

Sheridan, WY, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property Leads announces the implementation of its live transfer system for real estate investors seeking motivated seller leads.



Property Leads is a real estate lead generation company serving investors and wholesalers across the United States. The company combines proprietary technology, data-driven marketing, and compliance-first processes to deliver scalable growth solutions for real estate professionals. These services help clients identify property owners who want cash offers.



“The live transfer system connects investors with motivated sellers the moment they submit an inquiry,” said Andy Kolodgie, Owner. “This process reduces the time between a seller’s initial interest and the first conversation with a potential buyer. It helps investors reach people who are actively looking for cash offers.”



From live seller connections to inbound lead generation, Property Leads provides tools for real estate acquisition. Key advantages include:



Direct Live Transfers



Sellers initiate phone calls to investors immediately after completing an online inquiry form on the platform. This system connects both parties while the seller is actively engaged, replacing traditional outbound calling and manual follow-up processes.



Inbound Search Targeting



The platform captures leads from individuals who are actively searching for home-selling solutions through search engines and digital ads. These sellers find the service independently, which differs from outbound methods where sellers are contacted without prior intent.



Verified Motivation Levels



The system prioritizes sellers who express a specific desire for cash offers and fast closing timelines. Every lead provided through the platform has confirmed their intent to sell by answering specific questions about their property and situation.



Scalable Lead Volume



Investors access a lead generation network that currently serves more than 1,000 real estate professionals throughout the United States. The infrastructure provides a consistent flow of inquiries to support the growth of individual wholesalers and large investment firms.



Automated Data Validation



The platform uses internal validation tools to check the accuracy of contact information before it reaches the investor. This process includes checking phone numbers and email addresses for validity to minimize the time spent on incorrect contact data.



Integration and Tracking



Users monitor lead performance and seller interactions through a proprietary technology dashboard and video resources. This interface displays close rates and historical lead data to assist with business planning.



Multi-Channel Communication



The service utilizes automated SMS, email, and voice messaging to facilitate fast responses to seller inquiries. These communications include disclosures regarding the use of autodialers, prerecorded messages, and artificial voice technology.



Real estate investors can access the platform to start receiving motivated seller leads and live transfers. Registration requires a name, phone number, and email address to begin the onboarding process and connect with sellers through the https://www.propertyleads.com website.



About Property Leads



Property Leads is a real estate lead generation company serving investors and wholesalers across the United States. The company combines proprietary technology, data-driven marketing, and compliance-first processes to deliver scalable growth solutions for real estate professionals. It focuses on connecting buyers with sellers through verified marketing strategies and established industry standards.



More Information



To learn more about Property Leads and the launch of its live transfer system, please visit the website at https://www.propertyleads.com/.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What is the new live transfer system from Property Leads?



A: Property Leads has launched a first-of-its-kind live transfer system designed to connect real estate investors with motivated sellers the moment they submit an inquiry. This technology initiates an immediate phone call between the two parties while the seller is actively engaged online, replacing traditional manual follow-up processes and helping investors reach people specifically seeking cash offers.



Q2: Who is Property Leads and what services do they provide?



A: Property Leads is a real estate lead generation company that serves over 1,000 investors and wholesalers across the United States through proprietary technology and data-driven marketing. The company specializes in inbound search targeting to find motivated sellers who are independently searching for home-selling solutions, offering services such as live transfers, automated data validation, and multi-channel communication tools.



Q3: How does Property Leads verify motivated seller leads?



A: The platform ensures high lead quality by prioritizing sellers who express a specific desire for cash offers and fast closing timelines through search engines and digital ads. Every lead is vetted via automated data validation tools that check contact information accuracy, and sellers must confirm their intent by answering specific questions about their property and situation before being connected to an investor.



Q4: What results and features can real estate investors expect from Property Leads?



A: Investors gain access to a scalable lead generation network that supports high close rates through a proprietary technology dashboard and video resources for performance tracking. Key features include inbound lead targeting, automated SMS and email follow-ups, and a verified infrastructure that currently supports more than 1,000 real estate professionals nationwide.



Q5: How can I get started with Property Leads motivated seller leads?



A: Real estate professionals can begin the onboarding process by visiting propertyleads.com and registering with their name, phone number, and email address. Once registered, investors can access the platform’s live transfer system and inbound lead flow to start connecting with property owners who are actively looking for cash buyers.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: Property Leads

Address: 30 N Gould St Ste N Sheridan, WY 82801

Phone: (207) 309-3949

Website: https://www.propertyleads.com/



https://thenewsfront.com/property-leads-launches-live-transfer-system-to-connect-real-estate-investors-with-motivated-sellers-directly/