Junk Ball and Big League Chew Team Up for a Flavor-Packed Play Experience

SEEKONK, Mass., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game on! Junk Ball is stepping up to the plate with an exciting new collaboration with the iconic bubble gum brand Big League Chew . The playful partnership launches with Wild Pitch Collectible Balls, arriving first-to-market exclusively at Dick's Sporting Goods .

The co-branded Wild Pitch Collectible Balls bring big-league flavor to backyard play. Each ball in the lineup is styled after a fan-favorite Big League Chew flavor, blending Junk Ball’s signature ball styles with bold, gum-inspired graphics. Players can learn to throw different pitches such as knuckleballs, sinkers, risers, and more – all while showcasing the colors of their favorite Big League Chew flavor. Every ball includes a matching collectible sticker featuring official Big League Chew character art tied to the corresponding flavor—perfect for fans who love to collect as much as they love to play. Special limited-edition balls with character graphics printed on the ball are the hardest to score and will keep collectors coming back for more!

“We’re always looking for ways to make backyard baseball more fun and unexpected,” said Keri Castro, Director of Marketing at Little Kids Inc., the manufacturer of Junk Ball. “Partnering with Big League Chew lets us mash up two nostalgic fan favorites into something kids and collectors will go wild for.”

The initial launch focuses on the collectible balls, but the lineup is just warming up. Planned line extensions rolling out in Fall 2026 and beyond include bat-and-ball sets, pitching targets, buckets of balls, and more. Together, the expanded collection will deliver a full play ecosystem that combines Junk Ball’s unparalleled performance with the bold personality of Big League Chew.

“Our brand has always been about big flavor and big fun,” said Brian Bailey, CEO at Big League Chew. “This collaboration knocks it out of the park by bringing our classic characters and flavors into an all-new way to play.”

The Junk Ball x Big League Chew Wild Pitch Collectible Balls are available now at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online.

About Junk Ball

Junk Ball lets players grow from beginner to pro. With balls designed for maximum control, and bats featuring signature sweet spots, the line encourages practice and skill development through play. With over 15 years in the market, Junk Ball is a backyard baseball staple and a consistent player at the plate.

About Big League Chew

Born in the bullpen in the summer of 1977, Big League Chew® was the brainchild of Portland Mavericks' lefthander Rob Nelson. After perfecting his shredded bubble gum product with the help of Mav teammate Jim Bouton and 13-year-old batboy Todd Field, Big League Chew officially hit shelves in 1980 and has been a fan favorite in dugouts and ballparks across America ever since.

Known for its colorful pouch and playful spirit, the iconic shredded bubble gum has become a symbol of pop culture and youthful nostalgia, selling over a billion pouches worldwide. Today, the brand continues to grow beyond the gum aisle, with licensed products spanning apparel, snacks, collectibles, and more—all capturing the fun, authenticity, and spirit of the game.

Follow Big League Chew on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and X .

Follow Junk Ball on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

Media Contacts:

Lauren Renschler

William Raymond Communications

lauren@william-raymond.com

(310) 463-0863

Keri Castro

Little Kids Inc.

kcastro@littlekidsinc.com

(401) 454-7600

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