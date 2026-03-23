Zifino and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI-Native CMMC Compliance to the Public Sector

BOSTON and RESTON, Va., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zifino , the developer of the first AI-native platform for CMMC Governance, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Zifino's Master Government Aggregator® making the company's innovative Zintegrity Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"As we bring Zintegrity to the DIB, we are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to deliver a truly unique capability to the Public Sector," said Sanjay Manandhar, CEO at Zifino. "Zintegrity is the first platform purpose-built to protect the defense supply chain with deterministic, secure AI—replacing time-intensive manual exercises with verifiable proof of continuous compliance. With Carahsoft's unmatched reach across Government agencies and its partners, we can now put this critical technology in the hands of the more than 300,000 organizations that need it most."

Zintegrity is a specialized governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform designed for the high-stakes CMMC compliance market, serving more than 300,000 companies in the U.S. defense supply chain. As the Department of War (DoW) completes implementation of DFARS 252.204-7021, Zintegrity automates the complex process of aligning technical security controls with the certifications required to obtain and maintain defense contracts. The platform deploys AI-native compliance assurance, an automated, continuous and deterministic AI architecture that conducts assessor-grade reviews of evidence, policies, system security plans and technical controls.

Unlike standard GRC tools that rely on manual checklists or probabilistic pattern matching, Zintegrity anchors evidence at the clause level with cryptographic lineage tracking, establishing a verifiable basis of fact for legal attestation. The platform identifies compliance gaps and converts them into orchestrated remediation workflows, providing a clear roadmap to audit readiness. Deployed within the customer's own secure enclave, Zintegrity ensures that Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other sensitive evidence remain within the organization’s security boundary.

"Zifino's platform provides a powerful tool for coordinating and managing CMMC, DFARS and NIST 800-171 compliance requirements," said Alex Whitworth, CMMC Solutions Executive at Carahsoft. "Zintegrity's deterministic AI approach fills a critical gap in the Federal compliance landscape. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Zifino to deliver the platform’s advanced capabilities across the Public Sector."

Zifino's Zintegrity platform is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V Contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or Zifino@carahsoft.com . Learn more about Zifino’s solutions here.

About Zifino

Zifino is the developer of Zintegrity, the first AI-native platform for CMMC Governance. Purpose-built for the defense industrial base (DIB), Zintegrity provides deterministic, continuous compliance verification for the 300,000-plus organizations in the U.S. defense supply chain required to meet DFARS 252.204-7021. Through AI-native compliance assurance, clause-level evidence mapping and orchestrated remediation, Zintegrity transforms complex regulatory requirements into a verifiable Basis of Fact—enabling defensible legal attestation and protecting eligibility for defense contracts. Learn more at https://zifino.com/ .

Contact

Kevin Jackson

kevin.jackson@zifino.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for CMMC, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com