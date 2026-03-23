RH Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises RH, (“RH" or the "Company") (NYSE:RH) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/RH. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

RH’s stock price fell $15.72, or 3.6%, to close at $418.74 per share on January 24, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This market reaction followed a report published by Hunterbrook Media on the same day, which alleged that the Company might be “running out of money.” The publication asserted that “an analysis of the last 20 quarters shows RH has consistently failed to meet expectations,” specifically highlighting a “cumulative $1.4 billion shortfall in free cash flow.” Furthermore, the report claimed that the Company’s projections for “rapid, imminent growth” appeared to be unsubstantiated, challenging the current corporate narrative.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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