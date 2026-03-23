Nasdaq Halts American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading is halted in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AREB) for additional information requested from the company. Previously, Nasdaq halted AREB at 19:50:00 on March 20, 2026 in connection with a previously announced reverse stock split. The last sale price of the company’s shares was $0.0646.

Trading will remain halted until American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

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