On Q Home Loans Names Lance Stifflemire Chief Production Officer to Drive National Expansion and Construction Lending Growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Q Home Loans, a national mortgage lender powered by Rate , announced that Lance Stifflemire has joined the company as Chief Production Officer, where he will lead production strategy, recruiting, and market expansion initiatives.

Stifflemire brings more than 30 years of experience across investment banking and mortgage production, with a strong track record of building high-performing sales organizations and expanding national lending platforms. His immediate responsibilities will bring a focus on recruiting and production to key markets, including Texas, the Midwest, and the Southeast.

Jeff Anderson, President and CEO of On Q Home Loans, said the appointment represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy:

“We’ve built a platform for top producers who want to win, grow and operate with real speed—beyond what the traditional mortgage model allows,” said Anderson. “On Q has the advantage of competitive pricing, product depth, and a best-in-class technology stack powered by AI and digital mortgage capabilities powered by Rate. Bringing Lance into our organization is a force multiplier as we continue to accelerate our growth and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Anderson emphasized the company’s growth includes showcasing its one-time close construction program to create an even more compelling opportunity for mortgage professionals:

“Housing affordability and new construction are two of the most important challenges in today’s market,” Anderson added. “Our one-time close construction program gives builders, borrowers, and originators a powerful solution to those challenges. We are excited for Lance’s leadership to help us bring this opportunity to more markets across the country.”

Stifflemire said the opportunity to help scale the company’s production platform and recruit top originators nationwide was a major factor in joining On Q.

“On Q has built something truly special,” said Stifflemire. “The company combines a strong entrepreneurial culture with a lightning-quick fulfillment workflow. Add the sharp pricing and competitive technology options, and it really makes this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m excited to work alongside Jeff Anderson and the entire team to expand our national presence, continuing to draw exceptional talent, and delivering the industry’s most innovative lending solutions, particularly in new construction and affordability.”

With Stifflemire’s appointment, On Q continues to position itself as a destination platform for loan originators seeking a faster, more entrepreneurial lending environment complemented by industry-leading technology, pricing, and products.

About On Q Home Loans

On Q Home Loans is a national mortgage lender dedicated to delivering innovative home financing solutions and exceptional service to homebuyers, builders, and real estate professionals. Powered by Guaranteed Rate, the company specializes in residential mortgage lending, including industry-leading one-time close construction financing, and is focused on expanding access to affordable housing and new home construction across the United States.

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press@rate.com