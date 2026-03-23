Progyny, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Progyny, Inc., (“Progyny" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PGNY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/progyny-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Progyny’s stock price fell $7.98, or 32.7%, to close at $16.46 per share on September 19, 2024, thereby injuring investors. This sharp decline was in response to a September 18, 2024, disclosure stating that the Company had lost an unnamed “significant client.” This specific client accounted for roughly 670,000 members as of June 30, 2024, and represented 12% of the Company’s total revenue during the six-month period that ended on that same date. The loss of this contract underscored a substantial shift in the Company’s member base and financial outlook leading into the latter half of the year.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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