AtmosZero Announces Strategic OEM Investment from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to Advance Electrification of Industrial Heat

LOVELAND, Colo., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtmosZero, the company on a mission to electrify steam, has announced that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has joined the company as a strategic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) investor. Over the next five to ten years, the global industrial boiler market is expected to surge in growth to an estimated $24 billion in annual sales.

The participation of a respected global industrial equipment manufacturer supports AtmosZero’s product-based approach and commercialization path to improving efficiency, reliability, and performance in electrified industrial heat applications.

MHI is a long-standing partner to the U.S. manufacturing sector as well as global leaders in industrial equipment and thermal systems. Their involvement reflects the rising demand for practical, scalable solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing boiler rooms and align with established industrial supply chains.

“Industrial competitiveness starts in the boiler room,” said Addison Stark, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of AtmosZero. “Manufacturers need solutions that behave like industrial products — reliable, repeatable, and designed to integrate into existing facilities. The engagement from a leading industrial OEM reflects a shared view that electrifying steam should be delivered as a standardized product platform, not a custom project, and scaled through the same channels customers already trust.”

“There is no single pathway to decarbonizing industry, and customers are looking for solutions that can be integrated and scaled in real operating environments,” said Ricky Sakai, Senior Vice President of New Business Development at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Americas. “AtmosZero’s Boiler 2.0 reflects a product-focused approach to electrifying steam generation. Electrification of steam can represent a practical pathway for operators looking to reduce emissions while maintaining performance.”

The strategic OEM investment was made as part of a broader strategic financing led by VXI Capital, with continued participation from Engine Ventures, Constellation Technology Ventures (the corporate venture arm of Constellation Energy), Energy Impact Partners, and 2150. VXI Capital and existing investors bring a strong technical and systems-level direction that supports AtmosZero’s mission to electrify the boiler room.

These strategic partnerships represent the next phase of commercial execution for AtmosZero, following the company’s recent announcement with R.F. MacDonald Co., one of the largest and most established boiler representatives in the western United States. Together, OEM alignment, expanded channel access, and strategic growth capital positions AtmosZero to scale through the same trusted boiler room relationships manufacturers already rely on. The company will leverage these partnerships to advance product development, expand OEM and channel partnerships, and support early commercial deployments as the company enters its next stage of growth.

AtmosZero delivers a standardized, productized platform designed to replace or augment conventional boilers with electrically driven systems that integrate directly into existing industrial facilities. By prioritizing repeatable products over custom projects, the company enables faster deployment, lower risk, and easier adoption across food and beverage, chemicals, pulp and paper, and other steam-intensive industries.

ABOUT ATMOSZERO

AtmosZero is redefining the global standard for steam production by delivering the most cost-effective, electrified steam boiler on the market. The company’s approach is enabled by market-leading technology, supported by operational transparency, performance insight, and proactive maintenance unmatched in the boiler industry. AtmosZero is backed by leading energy investors, including Engine Ventures, 2150, Constellation Technology Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, Starlight Ventures, and AENU, as well as federal support from the US Department of Energy (ARPA-E and IEDO). The company is proudly based in Loveland, CO.

For more information, please visit https://atmoszero.energy/ .

Media Contacts

Nic Savo

Silverline on Behalf of AtmosZero

nic@teamsilverline.com