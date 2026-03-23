Associa Community Management Corporation Promotes Diana Tringali to Division Director of HOA Division

Chantilly, Va., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation announces the promotion of Diana Tringali, PCAM, to division director of its HOA Division.

In her new role, Tringali will help lead the HOA Division alongside Brian Lord, vice president, and the executive and branch teams. She will also continue supporting staff development initiatives, onboarding efforts, and the stabilization of new properties within the division.

Tringali has been a valued leader at Associa Community Management Corporation for more than 12 years. Since joining the company in 2012, she has played an instrumental role in managing some of the company’s largest and most prominent communities in Prince William and Stafford County. Her expertise in navigating complex developer documents, supporting growing communities, and delivering strong client service has contributed to the success of the HOA Division.

“Diana has consistently demonstrated the leadership, industry knowledge, and commitment to service that define our organization,” said John Tsitos, president of Associa Community Management Corporation. “Her ability to mentor others, strengthen client relationships, and successfully manage complex communities makes her exceptionally well-suited for this role. We are proud to recognize her many contributions and look forward to her continued impact on the growth of our HOA Division.”

An active member of the Washington Metropolitan Chapter of the Community Associations Institute, Tringali has built a reputation for mentoring team members, developing talent and maintaining a high level of client satisfaction. She is widely recognized by board members and colleagues for her enthusiastic problem-solving approach, leadership presence and forward-thinking perspective.

Tringali’s promotion reflects Associa Community Management Corporation’s ongoing commitment to investing in strong leadership and creating opportunities for advancement across the organization.

###

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com