WisdomTree, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises WisdomTree, Inc., (“WisdomTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: WT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/wisdomtree-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

WisdomTree’s stock price fell $0.25, or 2.5%, to close at $9.76 per share on August 6, 2024, thereby injuring investors. This decline was sparked by the Company’s August 6, 2024, disclosure that it had been issued a Wells Notice by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In this notice, the SEC informed the Company of a “preliminary determination” to move forward with an enforcement action based on “alleging violations of certain provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws.” This regulatory development signaled potential legal challenges regarding the firm’s compliance with federal statutes.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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