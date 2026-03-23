Bits AI Security Analyst Reduces Threat Investigation Time by up to 98%

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. , (NASDAQ: DDOG), the leading AI-powered observability and security platform, today announced that Bits AI Security Analyst is available to customers everywhere. As part of Datadog’s Cloud SIEM , the AI agent reduces investigations that can take analysts hours down to as little as 30 seconds.

Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts are already struggling to keep pace with investigations and agentic-powered attacks have compounded the problem, further straining security teams. These factors have made it impossible for humans alone to reliably investigate, triage and remediate all security threats.

Bits AI Security Analyst solves these issues by pairing the expertise of a senior SOC analyst with machine scale and speed, enabling investigation analysis across a breadth and volume of data sources that would be unachievable by a human, while still delivering high-accuracy verdicts backed by real-world context. This allows analysts to scale their investigation expertise so they can focus more time on high-impact defense priorities.

“Traditional SIEMs are leaving enterprises increasingly exposed because queues keep growing and investigations take longer to correlate and enrich context. On top of this, you have security talent shortages,” said Tim Knudsen, Vice President of Security Products at Datadog. “Datadog Cloud SIEM with Bits AI Security Analyst solves this problem by autonomously investigating alerts, and leveraging security and observability signals to deliver accurate, fully explained verdicts that dramatically reduce remediation times.”

When using other SIEMs, it can take teams hours to acknowledge alerts, run investigations, gather evidence, analyze results and escalate if needed. With Bits AI Security Analyst, teams using Datadog Cloud SIEM can autonomously complete all those steps in minutes, reducing the mean-time-to-resolution by more than 90%.

Bits AI Security Analyst helps security teams:

Detect and resolve issues faster : Autonomous investigations reduce alert fatigue, mean-time-to-detection and mean-time-to-resolution, all of which are critical to responding to attacks happening at machine speed.

Autonomous investigations reduce alert fatigue, mean-time-to-detection and mean-time-to-resolution, all of which are critical to responding to attacks happening at machine speed. Gain comprehensive coverage : With a unified view of the entire attack surface across clouds, identities, EDRs and more—along with built-in observability telemetry—teams can identify and resolve critical threats and attacks.

With a unified view of the entire attack surface across clouds, identities, EDRs and more—along with built-in observability telemetry—teams can identify and resolve critical threats and attacks. Scale at enterprise-grade speed: Native to Cloud SIEM, SOC teams can scale their use of AI by deploying faster with thousands of integrations, a unified user experience, and security controls like RBAC, giving teams enterprise-grade visibility, security and control.



“One-in-four Fortune 500 companies rely on Datadog Security to help them detect, prioritize and remediate threats, vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. We are already a trusted partner and we continuously evolve our Cloud SIEM capabilities to directly face today’s sophisticated threats, especially as GenAI attacks intensify,” said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. “To combat modern attacks, SOCs need intelligent, autonomous systems that can investigate and report clearly. That’s exactly what Bits AI Security Analyst delivers—a trusted AI agent that acts as an always-on senior SOC analyst teammate.”

Bits AI Security Analyst is now generally available. To learn more, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/ai/bits-ai-security-analyst .

About Datadog

Datadog is the leading AI-powered observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

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