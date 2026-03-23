MEDIA ALERT* All the ways Verizon customers can win free tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ this spring

Verizon is giving mobile, home and business customers multiple chances to experience FIFA World Cup 2026™

Here’s everything you need to know

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Verizon Ultimate Access to FIFA World Cup 2026™, Verizon is announcing multiple new ways for customers to win free tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, bringing fans closer than ever to the action:

How to enter Final Game Flyaway Sweepstakes

The prize : Customers can win an all-inclusive experience including a 3-day, 2-night trip for two to attend the Final in New York/New Jersey on July 19, 2026; airfare and hotel included

: Customers can win an all-inclusive experience including a 3-day, 2-night trip for two to attend the Final in New York/New Jersey on July 19, 2026; airfare and hotel included Who can enter : Verizon mobile and home customers

: Verizon mobile and home customers Entry window: March 16 - March 31, 2026 via Verizon Access , terms and conditions here .





How to claim FIFA World Cup 2026™ Tickets

The prize : FIFA World Cup tickets for round 32 and round 16 matches across Philadelphia, Boston, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Kansas City, New York/New Jersey and Dallas, travel and accommodation not included

: FIFA World Cup tickets for round 32 and round 16 matches across Philadelphia, Boston, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Kansas City, New York/New Jersey and Dallas, travel and accommodation not included Who can claim : Verizon mobile and home customers

: Verizon mobile and home customers When : Drops occur at 3pm EST on March 25, 26 and 27, first-come first-serve via Verizon Access March 25 : Philadelphia - M89; Boston - M74; Miami - M86; Atlanta - M80, M95 March 26 : Houston - M76, M90; Kansas City - M87; Los Angeles - M73, M84 March 27 : New York/New Jersey - M77, M91; Dallas - M78, M88, M93





: Drops occur at 3pm EST on March 25, 26 and 27, first-come first-serve via

How to enter the Verizon Small Business Sweepstakes

The prize : Verizon Small Business customers can win tickets to select matches.

: Verizon Small Business customers can win tickets to select matches. Who can enter : Verizon Business wireless customers

: Verizon Business wireless customers Entry window: March 26 - April 10, 2026 via My Verizon for Business App. Terms and conditions here





How to enter Verizon x Motorola Razr Sweepstakes

The prize : Tickets to FIFA World Cup 2026 TM matches from Verizon and Motorola, as well as a chance to win a motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26™ Edition smartphone and moto buds loop earbuds.

: Tickets to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches from Verizon and Motorola, as well as a chance to win a motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26™ Edition smartphone and moto buds loop earbuds. Who can enter : Verizon mobile and home customers

: Verizon mobile and home customers Entry window: April 15 - April 24, 2026, via Verizon Access





Where to get free FIFA World Cup 2026™ Merchandise

The prize : Throughout the month of April, Verizon will drop FIFA World Cup 2026 TM branded merchandise including blankets, coolers, scarfs, bags, water bottles, towels and tumblers

: Throughout the month of April, Verizon will drop FIFA World Cup 2026 branded merchandise including blankets, coolers, scarfs, bags, water bottles, towels and tumblers Who can claim : Verizon mobile and home customers

: Verizon mobile and home customers When: Drops throughout the month of April 2026, first-come, first-serve, via Verizon Access





More information and updates:

Mobile + Home customers:

Verizon mobile and home post-paid customers can enter through the My Verizon app via Verizon Access. Find out more information at Verizon.com/FIFAWorldCup

Business customers

Small business customers (legal residents of 50 US/DC) who are select Verizon Business wireless customers with up to 99 lines on their account as of 3/25/26 can enter the sweepstakes exclusively in the My Verizon for Business app.

Media Contacts

General Media: Elizabeth Angley ( Elizabeth.Angley@verizon.com ) and Sara Eljouzi ( Sara.Eljouzi@verizon.com )

Small Business Inquiries: Tessa Giammona ( tessa.giammona@verizon.com )

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