TwinFocus Marks 20th Anniversary with Year-Long Philanthropic Commitment to Boston Community, Celebration of Clients and Employees

BOSTON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TwinFocus , a Boston-based multi-family office serving ultra-high-net-worth people and families, today announced a year-long celebration marking its 20th anniversary, highlighted by a philanthropic initiative supporting Boston-area nonprofit organizations and a series of events reflecting the firm’s enduring values.

TwinFocus’ “20 for 20” commitment supports 20 local charitable organizations, including MassArt, Boston Community Pediatrics, Boston Children’s Museum, Massachusetts General Hospital, Bridge Boston Charter School, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company and many more, with a combination of financial contributions, employee volunteer engagement, and amplification of their missions throughout the year. The initiative underscores the firm’s long-standing dedication to community engagement, education, healthcare, family services, arts and culture, and economic opportunity.

“Twenty years ago, we set out to build a firm grounded in trust, integrity, and long-term relationships,” said Paul Karger, Co-founder and Managing Partner at TwinFocus. “What we’re most proud of today is not just our growth, but the strong partnerships we’ve built with our clients, our employees, and our community.”

“This anniversary is about more than looking back. It’s about recognizing the responsibility that comes with longevity,” added Co-founder and Managing Partner Wesley (Wes) Karger. “Supporting these Boston-based organizations is our way of saying thank you to a community that has played such an important role in our story and will continue to do so into the future.”

Throughout 2026, TwinFocus will amplify the stories of several of the nonprofits it is supporting through a series of video interviews with their leaders.

A Firm Built for the Long Term

Founded in 2006, TwinFocus was established by twin brothers Paul and Wes Karger with a clear vision: to provide highly personalized, long-term investment management rooted in integrity, discretion, and alignment. Built deliberately and thoughtfully, the firm has maintained a family-office mindset while growing alongside the families it serves.

Over two decades, TwinFocus has built deep, multi-generational relationships, often describing clients as an extension of the firm’s own family. Its evolution mirrors its steady, intentional and values-driven investment philosophy.

Celebrating the TwinFocus Family

The anniversary will be marked not by a single moment, but by a year-long celebration of the many people who have been part of the TwinFocus journey. In addition to the philanthropic initiative, the firm will honor long-tenured employees who have helped shape the firm over two decades.

The year will culminate in a 20th Anniversary Gala that brings together clients, nonprofit partners, employees and friends of the firm.

“Our investment vision has always been rooted in patience and stewardship, and those same values guide how we think about our community, our team, and our clients. We are grateful for this opportunity to celebrate our successes all together,” said John Pantekidis, Managing Director at TwinFocus.

About TwinFocus

TwinFocus is a premier boutique multifamily office for global ultra-high-net-worth investors, entrepreneurs, their families, professional investors and select institutions looking to preserve, enhance and transfer wealth across multiple generations. TwinFocus’ proprietary total balance sheet approach and direct investing platform incorporate the nuances and complexities of all family members. The firm integrates all aspects of tax, legal, investment, philanthropic and intergenerational planning in its tireless pursuit of establishing enduring legacies.

Headquartered in Boston, TwinFocus oversees more than $11 billion of assets and manages diversified investment solutions that include exclusive access to unique direct investments in private equity and real estate. For more information, visit www.TwinFocus.com , and learn more about the firm’s philosophy, history, culture, and charitable commitments here .

Media Contacts:

Jade Faugno / Sarah Lazarus

Dukas Linden Public Relations

twinfocus@dlpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d44a502-30cd-449c-ac39-d321d5f280bc