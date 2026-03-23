UltiSat Introduces Full UMC Expeditionary Kit Portfolio, Delivering Rugged, Rapidly Deployable Connectivity Now Available

CHANTILLY, Va., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of advanced communications and networking solutions to government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets, announces the full availability of its Unified Multi-path Connectivity Expeditionary Kit (UEK) portfolio, now offered in both Backpack and Transit Case configurations. Designed for mission-critical, rapidly deployable communications, the expanded UEK lineup delivers UltiSat’s Unified Multipath Connectivity™ (UMC) capability in rugged, portable form factors built for demanding operational environments.

UEK Backpack: Ultra-portable Multi-path Connectivity for Comms-on-the-Pause (COTP)

First introduced in 2025, the UEK Backpack remains the most compact and travel-ready UMC solution for COTP operations. It is capable of integrating multiple communication paths—including LEO/MEO/GEO satellites, LTE/5G, Wi-Fi, and terrestrial networks—into a single interface powered by UltiSat’s Sigma Gemini™ SDWAN platform with AES256 encryption. The backpack kit includes a LEO satellite antenna kit, 5G modem, and a compact UPS providing over 1.5 hours of backup power, all in a form factor that fits under an airline seat.

UEK Transit Case: Rugged, Rapid-deploy SATCOM + SD-WAN

The newly available UEK Transit Case includes all the features and functionality of the UEK Backpack integrated into a hardened case for tactical environments. Key features include:

Under 2-minute deployment

Ruggedized Components and Transit Case

Compact for Easy Travel, Storage, and Usage

Compatible with industry-leading LEO Constellation

Integrated with Wi-Fi and Cellular

SD-WAN Functionality with Sigma Gemini

AES-256 Encryption

Up to 2.5 Hour UPS Battery Runtime





Together, the Backpack and Transit Case provide a scalable, field ready portfolio for teams requiring secure, high availability communications in dynamic or remote environments.

“Our customers operate in environments where reliable communications are critical for mission success. By expanding the UEK line to include both Backpack and Transit Case options, we’re providing our customers additional options for flexibility and resilience they need to stay connected under the most challenging conditions. Our UEK portfolio reflects UltiSat’s focus on delivering dependable, rapidly deployable connectivity for high-consequence missions around the world,” said Jim Scott, President and CEO at UltiSat.

UltiSat will showcase both the UEK Backpack and the UEK Transit Case at Satellite 2026 in Washington, D.C., where attendees can see live demonstrations and meet with UltiSat experts in Meeting Space #3261.

About UltiSat

UltiSat provides global end-to-end connectivity solutions and managed network services for land mobile, maritime, and airborne operations. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. UltiSat has made substantial investments in the global logistics, security provisions, systems, and processes necessary to provide 24 x 7 support for customers with high consequence missions. Our portfolio includes a range of solutions leveraging satellite, terrestrial, wireless and cloud technologies, combined with in-house systems engineering and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of Speedcast. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

For more information contact: lori.hawk@ultisat.com